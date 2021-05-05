Left Menu

Elon Musk opens up about upcoming 'Saturday Night Live' skit

Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk recently revealed the 'Saturday Night Live' cast is upset that he was chosen to host this weekend's show "much ado about nothing."

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-05-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 18:57 IST
Elon Musk opens up about upcoming 'Saturday Night Live' skit
Elon Musk (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk recently revealed the 'Saturday Night Live' cast is upset that he was chosen to host this weekend's show "much ado about nothing." The 49-year-old business magnate told Page Six that everyone is being friendly and working with him.

Last week, 'SNL' stars, including Bowen Yang, seemed to express upset over Musk's hosting the skit. After the Tesla CEO posted, "Let's find out just how live 'Saturday Night Live' really is," Yang responded, "What the f**k does this even mean."

Aidy Bryant seemed to take a swipe at the SpaceX pioneer by tweeting a Bernie Sanders quote stating, "The 50 wealthiest people in America today own more wealth than the bottom half of our people." Both Yang and Bryant subsequently deleted their posts.

According to Forbes, Musk's net worth is USD 179 billion. However, when Page Six asked the 49-year-old chief designer of SpaceX how rehearsals were going in light of the clamour and speculation, he told the outlet that it was all "much ado about nothing."

When asked if everyone was being friendly and willing to work with him, the extremely concise mogul simply told, "Yes." Last week, a source to Page Six told that cast members who are upset with the choice of host do not have to appear in sketches with them.

The source told Page Six at the time, "Speaking historically if a cast member has been that unhappy, they don't have to do it, ['SNL' boss Lorne Michaels] won't ever make them do anything they don't want to do." The outspoken tech mogul has courted COVID-19 controversy recently, suggesting that he wouldn't take the vaccine, before reversing course, and wrongly predicting last year that there would be "probably close to zero new cases" in the US by the end of April 2020 and calling coronavirus lockdown measures "fascist." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC calls for reports on Corona issues

The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Tamil Nadu government to file reports on the availability of oxygen, Sterlites role in making available the same and on the issue relating to alleged blocking of foreign aid to combat Covid-19...

China regrets decision by Indian authorities to not allow Chinese companies to conduct 5G trials

China on Wednesday regretted a decision by Indian authorities to not allow Chinese telecom companies to conduct 5G trials in India.We noted relevant notification, and express concern and regret that Chinese telecommunications companies have...

Working with Indian drug cos to speed access to baricitinib for COVID-19 treatment: Eli Lilly

Drug firm Eli Lilly and Company said it is working with Indian pharma companies to execute royalty-free voluntary licensing agreements to accelerate the manufacturing and distribution of baricitinib tablets to help COVID-19 patients in the ...

Maratha quota: Thackeray asks Centre to step in post-SC ruling; BJP, MVA leaders play blame game

Terming the Supreme Courts decision to strike down reservation for the Marathas in Maharashtra as unfortunate, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday urged the Centre to step in and help the community get quota by showing the same urg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021