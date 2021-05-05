Left Menu

Julie Andrews to be honoured at rescheduled American Film Institute Gala in November

English actor-singer Julie Andrews will be honoured with the 48th Lifetime Achievement Award at the American Film Institute. The award will be bestowed to Andrews in a rescheduled Gala event at the Dolby Theatre in November.

05-05-2021
Julie Andrews (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

English actor-singer Julie Andrews will be honoured with the 48th Lifetime Achievement Award at the American Film Institute. The award will be bestowed to Andrews in a rescheduled Gala event at the Dolby Theatre in November. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bob Gazzale, AFI president and CEO, said, "Julie Andrews has lifted the spirits of the world for generations. Now, more than ever, AFI looks forward to gathering the globe to celebrate the many gifts and joy she has given us -- proving her, of course, 'practically perfect in every way.'"

Andrews has earned numerous awards throughout her career -- including an Oscar for her role in Mary Poppins in 1964. She was nominated for her performances in 'The Sound of Music' and 'Victor Victoria', in which she played dual roles. Her additional credits include 'The Princess Diaries' and 'The Man Who Loved Women', as well as TV shows such as 'Bridgerton'. Andrews has lent her voice to films including 'Despicable Me 3', 'Aquaman' and 'Shrek 2'.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the AFI's lifetime achievement award is presented annually to an honouree "whose talent has in a fundamental way advanced the film art; whose accomplishment has been acknowledged by scholars, critics, professional peers and the general public; and whose work has stood the test of time." AFI is a non-profit organisation dedicated to educating artists and audiences through initiatives that champion the past, present and future of motion pictures.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the gala event, which was previously scheduled for April 25, 2020, and postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will take place on November 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

