Anna Faris says 'it felt like my hand was forced' in her two divorces

American actor and comedian Anna Faris on her podcast reflected on the reasons behind her two divorces.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-05-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 21:05 IST
Anna Faris and Chris Prat. Image Credit: ANI

American actor and comedian Anna Faris on her podcast reflected on the reasons behind her two divorces. According to People magazine, the 44-year-old actor talked to guest Rachel Bilson on her 'Anna Faris is Unqualified' podcast this week, where she opened up about her divorces from actors Ben Indra and Chris Pratt.

The 'Scary movie' actor discussed the end of her relationships with her two ex-husbands and admitted she looks back differently on the splits compared to how she felt at the time. The 'Take Me Home Tonight' actor said, "For me, I think after every breakup, at some point I realize that there were a lot of things I ignored that I really shouldn't have."

She added, "In hindsight, it felt like my hand was forced. I don't think it was ever an independent decision." From 2004 to 2008, Faris was married to actor Ben Indra and she and Pratt were married from 2009 to 2017. The 'Mom' actor shares her 8-year-old son Jack with the 41-year-old Pratt.

As reported by People magazine, during the podcast, Faris also talked to a caller who told her about ending her engagement, leading Faris to hint that she felt she should've done the same before marrying Pratt. "I really feel like calling off an engagement is a smarter, stronger, braver move than what I did. Which was like, well, I guess everyone is expecting this, so let's just go through with it," Faris reflected.

Per People magazine, Pratt and Faris announced they were splitting after eight years of marriage on August 6, 2017, with a joint statement shared to Facebook. The statement said," Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed."

In November 2018, they finalised their divorce. Since then, the two have amicably been co-parenting Jack and also moved on with new partners, with Faris currently engaged to cinematographer Michael Barrett. Pratt married Katherine Schwarzenegger in 2019 and the two welcomed a daughter, Lyla Maria in August 2020. (ANI)

