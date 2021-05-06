Left Menu

Kusama's dots, flowers breathe life into pandemic New York

Giant pumpkins, flowers, an abstract octopus and whimsical shapes carry names such as "I Want to Fly to the Universe." "I don't think anybody can look at a polka dot and not feel joy," said Karen Daubmann, vice president for exhibitions and audience engagement at the garden in the Bronx. "Kusama has quite a following of people who love her art and want to be immersed in it." The rain could not keep patrons away as the "KUSAMA: Cosmic Nature" exhibition opened on Wednesday after a year's delay due to the pandemic. "We've seen people coming here...

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2021 04:01 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 04:01 IST
Kusama's dots, flowers breathe life into pandemic New York

Dots are everywhere - on buildings, trees, water and more - as Japanese avant-garde artist Yayoi Kusama brings her signature motif to the New York Botanical Garden.

Spectacular steel floral installations painted in vibrant hues of yellow and pink, and green and blue and covered with polka dots engulf garden visitors. Giant pumpkins, flowers, an abstract octopus and whimsical shapes carry names such as "I Want to Fly to the Universe." "I don't think anybody can look at a polka dot and not feel joy," said Karen Daubmann, vice president for exhibitions and audience engagement at the garden in the Bronx.

"Kusama has quite a following of people who love her art and want to be immersed in it." The rain could not keep patrons away as the "KUSAMA: Cosmic Nature" exhibition opened on Wednesday after a year's delay due to the pandemic.

"We've seen people coming here... not only celebrating the garden and celebrating the art and the artist, but celebrating being together with their friends again and experiencing something inspirational, something bigger, something joyful," Daubmann said. In the summer, visitors can enter Kusama's "Infinity Mirrored Room-Illusion Inside the Heart" at the garden.

Kusama, 92, left Japan at 27 for New York, where she made a name for herself by painting motifs inspired by hallucinations of flashing lights, dots and flowers she has seen since childhood. Kusama has said that New York gave her neuroses. Around 1977, a few years after returning to Japan, she voluntarily checked into a mental hospital where she still lives. She is driven to her nearby studio each morning.

"KUSAMA: Cosmic Nature" runs through Oct. 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Encounter breaks out between security forces and militants in J-K's Shopian

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kanigam area of the South Kashmir district during t...

Blue Origin opens up bidding for first 'spectacular' space tourism trip in July

Blue Origin, billionaire Jeff Bezos rocket company, said on Wednesday it is targeting July 20 for its first suborbital sightseeing trip on its New Shepard spacecraft, a landmark moment in a competition to usher in a new era of private comme...

Federal judge strikes down CDC eviction moratorium

A federal judge ruled on Wednesday that the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention exceeded its authority when it imposed a federal eviction moratorium.The Justice Department said it would appeal the ruling from the US District Court in...

Atlanta forced to reinstate policeman charged with killing Black man

The city of Atlanta on Wednesday reinstated a police officer fired over the fatal shooting of a Black man last year after an oversight board ruled that he was terminated without due process. The Atlanta Civil Service Board said the city fai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021