Left Menu

Venezuela's Maduro receives samurai sword gift from actor Steven Seagal

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro received a samurai sword as a gift from actor Steven Seagal, who was visiting the South American country as a representative of Russia, state television images showed on Tuesday evening. Maduro, wearing a white facemask and a traditional Venezuelan black long sleeve shirt known as a liqui liqui, positioned the sword over his shoulder as Seagal nodded and pointed in affirmation, the images broadcast from the Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas showed.

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2021 06:56 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 06:56 IST
Venezuela's Maduro receives samurai sword gift from actor Steven Seagal

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro received a samurai sword as a gift from actor Steven Seagal, who was visiting the South American country as a representative of Russia, state television images showed on Tuesday evening.

Maduro, wearing a white facemask and a traditional Venezuelan black long sleeve shirt known as a liqui liqui, positioned the sword over his shoulder as Seagal nodded and pointed in affirmation, the images broadcast from the Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas showed. "The Venezuelan head of state maneuvers after drawing the sword," a state television narrator said, calling the weapon a "symbol of leadership."

"I had a very friendly, affectionate encounter with Steven Seagal," Maduro said on Wednesday in a broadcast on television in which he referred to the U.S. actor as "my brother." "We talked about mutual friends like the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, because of his interest in protecting forests," he said.

Maduro added that Seagal was in Canaima on Wednesday, a national park in the country's southern Bolivar state, accompanied by Venezuela's minister of indigenous peoples. "We are going to shoot a movie together that will be called 'Nico Ma Duro de tumbar,' a wordplay on his name meaning 'Nico Ma is hard to knock down,'" Maduro continued.

"It is the new Steven Seagal film. We are going to fight the demons, the bad guys. I am 'Nico.'" Seagal, a U.S.-born martial artist, is best known for producing and starring in action movies.

He has long been a public admirer of Russian President Vladimir Putin, a fan of martial arts. In 2016, Putin granted Seagal Russian citizenship and presented him with a passport, and in 2018 Russia tasked him with improving ties between Moscow and Washington.

Maduro is labeled a dictator by the United States and many other western nations, which accuse him of violating human rights and rigging his 2018 re-election. But he has remained in power in part thanks to ongoing support from Russia, which has called on Washington not to meddle in Caracas' internal affairs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Champions League: Chelsea beat Real Madrid to set up summit clash against Manchester City

Chelsea has set up a final showdown against Manchester City in the finals of the Champions League after defeating Real Madrid in the second-leg semi-final on Wednesday local time here at Stamford Bridge. In the second-leg semi-final, Chelse...

Woman from Mali gives birth to 9 babies in Morocco

A Malian woman has given birth to nine babies at once after expecting seven, according to Malis Minister of Health and the Moroccan clinic where the nonuplets were born. It appeared to be the first time on record that a woman had given bir...

IWF welcomes revised Olympic qualification system for weightlifting at Tokyo

The International Weightlifting Federation IWF has welcomed the publication of the revised Olympic qualification system, developed in agreement with the International Olympic Committee IOC. Adjustments had become necessary in order to refle...

Noida Authority to set up 50-bed Covid hospital by May 8

Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases, the Noida Authority on Thursday said it is setting up a makeshift hospital that will have 50 beds with oxygen support for patients and the facility is likely to go functional by May 8. Setting up a makeshif...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021