John David Washington to star in Gareth Edwards' 'True Love'PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-05-2021 09:46 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 09:46 IST
Actor John David Washington is set to team up with ''Rogue One: A Star Wars Story'' director Gareth Edwards on the upcoming science-fiction film ''True Love''.
The movie will mark Washington's another outing in the genre following Christopher Nolan's ''Tenet''.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the plot details on the New Regency film is being kept under wraps, but it is set in the near future and is from an original idea from Edwards.
Edwards, whose directing credits also include 2014's ''Godzilla'', will write and helm the project. ''Rogue One'' producer Kiri Hart will back ''True Love'' along with Edwards. Washington was last seen in the romantic drama ''Malcolm & Marie''.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Will carry forward confidence and self belief gained playing Test cricket in IPL, says Washington
U.S. House passes bill to make Washington, D.C., the 51st state
U.S. House passes bill to make Washington, D.C., the 51st state
Russia says it hopes U.S. ambassador's consultations in Washington won't be in vain
U.S. House prepares to say yes to making Washington, D.C., the 51st state