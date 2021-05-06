Left Menu

John David Washington to star in Gareth Edwards' 'True Love'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-05-2021 09:46 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 09:46 IST
John David Washington to star in Gareth Edwards' 'True Love'

Actor John David Washington is set to team up with ''Rogue One: A Star Wars Story'' director Gareth Edwards on the upcoming science-fiction film ''True Love''.

The movie will mark Washington's another outing in the genre following Christopher Nolan's ''Tenet''.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the plot details on the New Regency film is being kept under wraps, but it is set in the near future and is from an original idea from Edwards.

Edwards, whose directing credits also include 2014's ''Godzilla'', will write and helm the project. ''Rogue One'' producer Kiri Hart will back ''True Love'' along with Edwards. Washington was last seen in the romantic drama ''Malcolm & Marie''.

