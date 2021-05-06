Left Menu

Adrien Brody joins 'Succession' season 3

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-05-2021 10:23 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 10:23 IST
Academy Award winner Adrien Brody will guest star on the third season of the hit satirical family drama ''Succession''.

Brody will play Josh Aaronson, a billionaire activist investor who becomes pivotal in the battle for the ownership of the Waystar Royco conglomerate, reported Variety.

The third season of the award-winning HBO series will see Logan Roy (Brian Cox) in a perilous position after he was ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall (Jeremy Strong) at the end of the previous chapter.

Scrambling to secure familial, political and financial alliances, tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.

Brody is set to feature in another HBO drama series about the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980s in which he will star as NBA coach Pat Riley.

''Succession'' recently added another network favourite, ''Big Little Lies'' star Alexander Skarsgard to its season three cast in a recurring role. Created, showrun and executive produced by Jesse Armstrong, the series also features Hiam Abbass, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun and Matthew Macfadyen.

Additional executive producers include Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown and Will Ferrell. Production on the upcoming season is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

