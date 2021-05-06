Blake Lively to star in adaptation of 'Lady Killer' comic book

Hollywood star Blake Lively has signed on to headline the Netflix feature ''Lady Killer'', based on the Dark Horse Comic series.

According to Entertainment Weekly, ''The Rhythm Section'' actor will also serve as producer on the film to be adapted by Oscar-winning writer Diablo Cody.

''Lady Killer'' is a comic book series written by Joelle Jones and Jamie S Rich, illustrated by Jones, and coloured by Laura Allred.

In the film, Lively will play Josie Schuller, who, on the face of it, is the perfect 1950's housewife. But when she's not catering to the needs of her family, she leads a secret life as a highly-trained killer for hire. The picture will be produced by Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg of Dark Horse Entertainment along with Lively and Kate Vorhoff for B for Effort.

Cody, whose scripting credits include ''Juno'' and ''Tully'', most recently wrote the upcoming Madonna biopic at Universal, which Madonna will direct. Lively's husband, actor Ryan Reynolds is best known for playing the foul-mouthed Marvel Comics hero Deadpool. In 2011, the couple co-starred in Warner Bros' ''Green Lantern'', which was a DC Comics adaptation.

