PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-05-2021 12:14 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 12:14 IST
'Red Sonja' finds its star in Hannah John-Kamen

Actor Hannah John-Kamen, best known for playing the role of the villain Ghost in ''Ant-Man and the Wasp'', has been roped in to star in the long-gestating fantasy reboot of ''Red Sonja''.

''Transparent'' creator Joey Soloway is attached to direct the Millennium Films project, based on the sword and sorcery comic book by Dynamite Entertainment.

According to Variety, Soloway and Tasha Huo of the upcoming ''Tomb Raider'' series have penned the script.

The director praised John-Kamen as a ''very talented actress who we've been following for years'' and said she is Red Sonja. ''Her range, sensibilities and strength are all qualities we have been looking for and we couldn't be more excited to embark on this journey together,'' Soloway said.

Created in the early 1970s by Roy Thomas and Barry Windsor-Smith for Marvel's ''Conan the Barbarian'' comics, Red Sonja quickly became popular enough for her own spinoff series. The project has been in development for over a decade, dating back to 2008 when Robert Rodriguez announced he was working on a version of the film that would have featured Rose McGowan. However, that version of the movie never took off.

Soloway was announced as writer and director in 2019, taking over from Bryan Singer who was dropped following multiple allegations of sexual assault and misconduct in an investigative report in The Atlantic.

John-Kamen recently wrapped work as the lead in Sony's reboot of the ''Resident Evil'' franchise from writer-director Johannes Roberts.

