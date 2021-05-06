Left Menu

Comedian Pandu dies of COVID-19

DMK chief M K Stalin said Pandu, besides being an excellent comedian was also an artist who held a doctorate in the subject and he had developed a unique style of comedy.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-05-2021 12:42 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 12:42 IST
Comedian Pandu dies of COVID-19

Tamil comedian Pandu, noted for his unique facial expressions and body language, died here on Thursday due to COVID-19, his family said.

''He tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to hospital yesterday and his pulse dropped suddenly and he passed away early this morning,'' Pandu's son Pintu told P T I.

Pandu is survived by his wife, who is also being treated for COVID-19 in a hospital and three sons.

In his career spanning about four decades, Pandu has performed comedy roles in 500-plus movies, mainly in Tamil and his late 1980s television serial in Doordarshan 'Panju, Pattu, Peethambaram' was hugely popular. His debut movie was 'Karai Ellam Shenbagapoo' in the early 1980s.

The DMK and AIADMK condoled his death. DMK chief M K Stalin said Pandu, besides being an excellent comedian was also an artist who held a doctorate in the subject and he had developed a unique style of comedy. Pandu's death was a huge loss to the film industry and to the world of drawings, paintings, Stalin said in a statement.

AIADMK top leaders O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami hailed Pandu for his acting skills and said he was well known to party founder and late Chief Minister M G Ramachandran.

Expressing grief, they prayed for the comedian's soul to rest in peace.PTI VGN SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DMX says he thanks 'God for every moment' in last interview before death

TV One will be sharing a glimpse of DMXs last recorded interview for the networks upcoming special about the late American rapper and songwriter. According to People magazine, last month TV One announced an exclusive special episode of Unce...

China stocks end lower on Sino-West tensions

China stocks fell on Thursday on Sino-West tensions and as healthcare firms declined following investors return after the Labour Day break. The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.2 to 5,061.12, while the Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.2 to 3,...

Moody's, Fitch assign stable outlook to JSW Hydro's proposed senior notes

Moodys Investors Service has assigned a provisional Ba1 rating to the proposed 10-year USD senior secured notes to be issued by JSW Hydro Energy Ltd. It said the outlook is stable.JSWH owns and operates two run-of-river hydropower projects ...

Strong earnings pull FTSE 100 higher ahead of BoE meet, election day

Londons FTSE 100 edged higher on Thursday, boosted by heavyweight consumer staple stocks and positive earnings updates from Next and Melrose Industries, while investors eyed Bank of Englands policy decision and local and regional elections....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021