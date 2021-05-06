Left Menu

Victor Ma joins Colin Firth in 'New York Will Eat You Alive'

Alex Rubens wrote the screenplay with current revisions by Dan Gregor and Doug Mand. The adaptation will be co-produced by Tencent Pictures, STXfilms, Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin, and Peter Kiernan's Free Association, and Ged Doherty of Above The Line Productions. Adam Fogelson, STXfilms Motion Picture Group Chairman, said Ma is ''a true star in the making''. ''He has the kind of magnetic screen presence and talent that makes casting fun.

Chinese-American actor and rapper Victor Ma will star in the upcoming action comedy, tentatively titled, ''New York Will Eat You Alive''.

Based on Jia Haibo's digital comic ''Zombie Brother'', the film already has Oscar winner Colin Firth as part of the cast.

Ma will play Bai, a successful biotech engineer who has to lead his group of friends across a New York City overrun with zombies in order to save the world, reported Deadline.

Todd Strauss-Schulson of ''Isn't It Romantic'' fame will direct the film. Alex Rubens wrote the screenplay with current revisions by Dan Gregor and Doug Mand.

The adaptation will be co-produced by Tencent Pictures, STXfilms, Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin, and Peter Kiernan's Free Association, and Ged Doherty of Above The Line Productions.

Adam Fogelson, STXfilms Motion Picture Group Chairman, said Ma is ''a true star in the making''.

''He has the kind of magnetic screen presence and talent that makes casting fun. We believe this film has real franchise potential and are excited about the direction we are heading with Victor and Colin in these key roles,'' Fogelson said.

Tatum, Carolin, Kiernan and Michael Parets are producing for Free Association. Edward Cheng and Ken Zou are attached as executive producers, along with Wenxin She producing and overseeing for Tencent. Conor Zorn will serve as an independent producer, while Strauss-Schulson serves as executive producer. Ged Doherty is producing through his production company Above The Line Productions. Drew Simon is overseeing the production for STXfilms along with Katie Zhao.

Ma will next be seen in ''Fight Break Sphere''. His previous work includes a role in the ''Detective Chinatown'' web series, based on the USD 1.4 billion grossing Chinese film series.

