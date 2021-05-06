Left Menu

DMX says he thanks 'God for every moment' in last interview before death

TV One will be sharing a glimpse of DMX's last recorded interview for the network's upcoming special about the late American rapper and songwriter.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-05-2021 12:57 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 12:57 IST
DMX says he thanks 'God for every moment' in last interview before death
Late American rapper DMX. Image Credit: ANI

TV One will be sharing a glimpse of DMX's last recorded interview for the network's upcoming special about the late American rapper and songwriter. According to People magazine, last month TV One announced an exclusive special episode of 'Uncensored' which will feature the 'Ruff Ryder's Anthem' rapper looking back on his life and legacy.

In a preview clip for the episode released on Tuesday, a spotlit DMX speaks about being grateful for helping to launch a music industry "movement" and for "every moment" of his life. The rapper said in the clip "I'm going to look back on my life, just before I go, and thank God for every moment. It's those moments, when they come together, that you see the beauty in who you are and why you are."

In an April 30 Twitter post announcing the special episode, TV One had said that the interview with DMX ( Earl Simmons) took place just three weeks before his passing and is confirmed to be his final and most transparent to date. The iconic artist suffered a heart attack on April 2, leaving him in the hospital on life support. He died April 9 at the age of 50 at White Plains Hospital in New York.

The rapper and actor was honoured on April 24 with a public memorial service at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. The event was live-streamed on YouTube across the world. As per People magazine, Kanye West and his Sunday Service choir performed at the memorial before being joined on stage with DMX's family, including his fiancee, Desiree Lindstrom, and the late artist's children. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former Rajasthan leg-spinner Vivek Yadav succumbs to COVID-19

Vivek Yadav, a former Rajasthan leg-spinner and a member of their Ranji Trophy-winning squad, died of coronavirus-related complications.He was 36-years-old and is survived by his wife and a daughter.Yadav breathed his last at a city hospita...

Indonesia begins its Eid al-Fitr travel ban as some try to skirt rules

Indonesia began imposing a previously announced ban on domestic travel on Thursday as it sought to contain the spread of the coronavirus during the Eid al-Fitr celebrations, when millions normally travel to mark the end of the Islamic fasti...

QUOTES-U.S. backs giving poorer countries access to COVID-19 vaccine patents, reversing stance

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday threw his support behind waiving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, bowing to mounting pressure from Democratic lawmakers and more than 100 other countries, but angering pharmaceutical ...

MOS External Affairs V Muraleedharan's convoy attacked in WB

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharans car was vandalised at Panchkuri village in West Midnapore district on Thursday while he was visiting the area in connection with alleged post-poll violence on saffron party worke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021