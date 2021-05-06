Henry Golding cast opposite Dakota Johnson in Netflix's 'Persuasion'

Left Menu

Hollywood star Henry Golding will feature opposite Dakota Johnson in Netflixs upcoming adaptation of Jane Austen novel Persuasion.The latest adaptation is being touted as a modern and witty approach to a beloved story while still remaining true to the classic novel.Golding, known for featuring in movies such as Crazy Rich Asians and The Gentlemen, will play the role of Mr Elliot in the movie, reported Deadline.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-05-2021 13:42 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 13:42 IST
Hollywood star Henry Golding will feature opposite Dakota Johnson in Netflix's upcoming adaptation of Jane Austen novel ''Persuasion''.

The latest adaptation is being touted as a modern and witty approach to a beloved story while still remaining true to the classic novel.

Golding, known for featuring in movies such as ''Crazy Rich Asians'' and ''The Gentlemen'', will play the role of Mr Elliot in the movie, reported Deadline. Johnson was cast in the lead role of Anne Elliot last month.

''Living with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy, Anne Elliot is an unconforming woman with modern sensibilities. ''When Frederick Wentworth—the dashing one she once sent away—crashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances,'' the film's official logline read.

Carrie Cracknell, who directed Jake Gyllenhall and Tom Sturridge in critically-acclaimed Broadway show ''Sea Wall/ A Life'', will make her feature directing debut. ''Persuasion'' will be produced by Andrew Lazar, Christina Weiss Lurie with Elizabeth Cantillon Michael Constable and David Fliegel serving as executive producers.

The classic novel was published in 1817, six months after Austen's death. It is considered Austen's most mature work with a not so young heroine. The story, like most of Austen's work, has been adapted for the screen multiple times. Golding is currently awaiting the release of ''G.I. Joe'' spinoff ''Snake Eyes'', which will release worldwide in July this year.

