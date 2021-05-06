'Resting in peace at home': Lucky Ali shuts down death rumours

Shutting down all social media rumours about his death due to COVID-19, singer Lucky Ali has confirmed that he is neither died nor been diagnosed with the deadly infection. "Hi everyone just addressing the rumours. I am alive and resting in peace at home," Lucky said in his Instagram story

On Tuesday, Indian actor Nafisa Ali Sodhi, who is also Lucky Ali's friend, took to Twitter to bust the rumours. "Lucky is totally well and we were chatting this afternoon. He is on his farm with his family. No Covid. In good health," she wrote.

However, confirming the same on Wednesday night, Lucky himself posted a statement over this Instagram story. "Hope you all are staying in and staying safe. May God protect us all during this devastating time," he added. (ANI)

