Left Menu

'Resting in peace at home': Lucky Ali shuts down death rumours

Shutting down all social media rumours about his death due to COVID-19, singer Lucky Ali has confirmed that he is neither died nor been diagnosed with the deadly infection.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 14:00 IST
'Resting in peace at home': Lucky Ali shuts down death rumours
Lucky Ali (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Shutting down all social media rumours about his death due to COVID-19, singer Lucky Ali has confirmed that he is neither died nor been diagnosed with the deadly infection. "Hi everyone just addressing the rumours. I am alive and resting in peace at home," Lucky said in his Instagram story

On Tuesday, Indian actor Nafisa Ali Sodhi, who is also Lucky Ali's friend, took to Twitter to bust the rumours. "Lucky is totally well and we were chatting this afternoon. He is on his farm with his family. No Covid. In good health," she wrote.

However, confirming the same on Wednesday night, Lucky himself posted a statement over this Instagram story. "Hope you all are staying in and staying safe. May God protect us all during this devastating time," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former Rajasthan leg-spinner Vivek Yadav succumbs to COVID-19

Vivek Yadav, a former Rajasthan leg-spinner and a member of their Ranji Trophy-winning squad, died of coronavirus-related complications.He was 36-years-old and is survived by his wife and a daughter.Yadav breathed his last at a city hospita...

Indonesia begins its Eid al-Fitr travel ban as some try to skirt rules

Indonesia began imposing a previously announced ban on domestic travel on Thursday as it sought to contain the spread of the coronavirus during the Eid al-Fitr celebrations, when millions normally travel to mark the end of the Islamic fasti...

QUOTES-U.S. backs giving poorer countries access to COVID-19 vaccine patents, reversing stance

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday threw his support behind waiving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, bowing to mounting pressure from Democratic lawmakers and more than 100 other countries, but angering pharmaceutical ...

MOS External Affairs V Muraleedharan's convoy attacked in WB

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharans car was vandalised at Panchkuri village in West Midnapore district on Thursday while he was visiting the area in connection with alleged post-poll violence on saffron party worke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021