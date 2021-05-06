Left Menu

Felt like my hand was forced: Anna Faris on her divorce from Chris Pratt

They share a son, Jack, who was born in 2012.Faris discussed her marriages with Pratt as well as actor Ben Indra, to whom she was married from 2004 to 2008, with guest actor Rachel Bilson on her podcast Anna Faris is Unqualified, according to People magazine.For me, I think after every breakup, at some point I realise that there were a lot of things I ignored that I really shouldnt have.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-05-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 15:00 IST
Felt like my hand was forced: Anna Faris on her divorce from Chris Pratt

''Mom'' star Anna Faris has revealed that she had ''ignored the warning signs'' in her relationship with former husband and Hollywood star Chris Pratt.

The two actors, who met on the sets of the romantic comedy ''Take Me Home Tonight'', were married from 2009 to 2018. They share a son, Jack, who was born in 2012.

Faris discussed her marriages with Pratt as well as actor Ben Indra, to whom she was married from 2004 to 2008, with guest actor Rachel Bilson on her podcast ''Anna Faris is Unqualified'', according to People magazine.

''For me, I think after every breakup, at some point I realise that there were a lot of things I ignored that I really shouldn't have. In hindsight, it felt like my hand was forced. I don't think it was ever an independent decision,'' the 44-year-old actor said.

Faris also revealed that she never discussed the problems that she and Pratt faced in their marriage with any of their friends.

''I think it stunted me in a lot of ways. One of them being that I never talked about any issues, so to the people, even who I was closest to, I'm sure things were more transparent with my relationship with Ben, but with Chris, I think that we both protected that imagery even within our close circles,'' she said.

During the episode, the actor also talked to a caller who told her about breaking off her engagement. Faris told the caller that she felt she should've done the same before marrying Pratt.

''I really feel like calling off an engagement is a smarter, stronger, braver move than what I did. Which was like, well, I guess everyone is expecting this, so let's just go through with it,'' the actor added.

Faris is now engaged to cinematographer Michael Barrett, while Pratt married author Katherine Schwarzenegger in 2019, with whom he shares eight-month-old daughter Lyla.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sensex, Nifty rise for 2nd day; auto, IT stocks take charge

Equity gauges Sensex and Nifty notched up gains for the second straight session on Thursday following hectic buying mainly in auto, financial, and IT counters.The BSE benchmark Sensex closed higher by 272.21 points or 0.56 percent at 48,949...

Gunmen shoot dead former news anchor in Afghanistan's Kandahar

Gunmen shot dead a finance ministry employee and former news anchor in Afghanistans southern city of Kandahar, provincial officials said on Thursday, the latest in a spate of attacks in recent weeks. Journalists, civil society activists, go...

Philippines logs 6,637 new COVID-19 cases, total surges to 1,080,172

Manila Philippines, May 6 ANIXinhua The Philippines Department of Health DOH reported on Thursday 6,637 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,080,172. The death toll climbed to 17,99...

QUOTES-U.S. backs giving poorer countries access to COVID-19 vaccine patents

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday supported waiving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, bowing to mounting pressure from Democratic lawmakers and more than 100 other countries, but angering pharmaceutical companies.Follo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021