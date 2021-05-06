Jacqueline Fernandez distributes meals in Mumbai amid Covid crisis

Left Menu

Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez, who recently set up a foundation to create and share stories of kindness, on Thursday visited an NGO in Mumbai that provides food to those in need. There she helped prepare and distribute meals to people.

Jacqueline Fernandez (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez, who recently set up a foundation to create and share stories of kindness, on Thursday visited an NGO in Mumbai that provides food to those in need. There she helped prepare and distribute meals to people. She had recently launched her You Only Live Once (YOLO) foundation, which has ties with several NGOs that are motivated to help people during the pandemic. She took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures of visiting one such NGO, Roti Bank, in Mumbai.

She captioned the post as, "Mother Teresa once said, 'Peace begins when the hungry are fed.' I was truly humbled and inspired to visit Mumbai @rotibankfdn today, which is run by former Mumbai police commissioner Mr. D Sivanandan. Roti Bank has prepared and distributed meals to millions of hungry people till date, even during the pandemic." She further added, "They are the perfect example of what #kindnessbrigade aspires to do and I am honored to be of help to them during these times. We only live once! Let's make this life worth it by helping others in need and sharing the #storiesofkindness of those around us!"

The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. The country is currently witnessing a devastating wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. As many as 3,82,315 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the country, taking the total active cases to 34,87,229.

Recently, Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar donated 100 oxygen concentrators, doing their bit in the fight against COVID-19. Suniel Shetty also joined an initiative to donate free oxygen concentrators to the homes of BPL individuals and families.

Apart from them, Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap came forward to contribute to the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Relief Fund to help people crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic in the state. Salman Khan also came forward and restarted his food trucks to distribute food packets among the frontline workers in Mumbai.

Amid the surge in cases, many stars like Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Mira Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, among others have been using social media to amplify the voices of those in need. Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline had recently shared her special dance number from Salman Khan's upcoming film 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. She also has films like 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Bhoot Police', 'Attack', 'Cirkus', 'Ram Setu' in the pipeline. (ANI)

