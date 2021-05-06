Left Menu

Goa govt cancels permission for film, tele-serial shootings

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 06-05-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 15:56 IST
Goa govt cancels permission for film, tele-serial shootings

The Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) on Thursday cancelled all permissions granted for film and television serial shootings in the state in the wake of the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

ESG is the Goa government's nodal agency which is empowered to give permission for commercial shootings in the coastal state.

Several film and TV serial makers from Mumbai and Chennai recently shifted their shootings to Goa in the wake of the surge in COVID-19 cases in their respective places, ESG's Vice Chairman Subhash Faldesai told PTI.

He said all permissions granted for film shootings in Goa have now been cancelled till the COVID-19 situation in the state comes under control.

''We will not allow any shooting of films or television serials in public or private properties,'' he said.

All those currently shooting films and serials in Goa have also been asked to wind up their schedules, Faldesai said.

Faldesai said the state government has enforced strict curbs, including imposition of Section 144 of CrPC, which bans assembly of five or more people at one place, due to which shootings cannot be permitted.

The ESG will review its decision only after the COVID-19 situation is under control, he said.

On Wednesday, Goa reported 3,496 new COVID-19 cases and 71 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 1,04,398 and the death toll to 1,443, as per official data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sensex, Nifty rise for 2nd day; auto, IT stocks take charge

Equity gauges Sensex and Nifty notched up gains for the second straight session on Thursday following hectic buying mainly in auto, financial, and IT counters.The BSE benchmark Sensex closed higher by 272.21 points or 0.56 percent at 48,949...

Gunmen shoot dead former news anchor in Afghanistan's Kandahar

Gunmen shot dead a finance ministry employee and former news anchor in Afghanistans southern city of Kandahar, provincial officials said on Thursday, the latest in a spate of attacks in recent weeks. Journalists, civil society activists, go...

Philippines logs 6,637 new COVID-19 cases, total surges to 1,080,172

Manila Philippines, May 6 ANIXinhua The Philippines Department of Health DOH reported on Thursday 6,637 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,080,172. The death toll climbed to 17,99...

QUOTES-U.S. backs giving poorer countries access to COVID-19 vaccine patents

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday supported waiving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, bowing to mounting pressure from Democratic lawmakers and more than 100 other countries, but angering pharmaceutical companies.Follo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021