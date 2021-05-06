Left Menu

Elizabeth Olsen to play infamous axe murderer in new project

It has recently come to light that Hollywood star Elizabeth Olsen will soon portray convicted killer Candy Montgomery in a new HBO Max series, titled 'Love and Death'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-05-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 16:15 IST
Elizabeth Olsen to play infamous axe murderer in new project
Elizabeth Olsen. Image Credit: ANI

It has recently come to light that Hollywood star Elizabeth Olsen will soon portray convicted killer Candy Montgomery in a new HBO Max series, titled 'Love and Death'. According to E! News it was revealed that the 'WandaVision' star will play Candy Montgomery, a Texas woman who was convicted for murdering her friend with an axe in 1980 in the new HBO Max series.

The upcoming series by TV writer and producer David E. Kelley, titled 'Love and Death', is produced by Lionsgate and is inspired by John Bloom and Jim Atkinson's book, 'Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs', and their 'Texas Monthly' series. In addition to Kelley, 'Love and Death' is being executive-produced by director Lesli Linka Glatter, Nicole Kidman, Per Saari, Scott Brown, Megan Creydt, Matthew Tinker, Michael Klick and Helen Verno.

In a recent statement, Sarah Aubrey, HBO Max's head of original content, called 'Love and Death' "a gripping story about the frustrations and desires of two women in a small town that culminates in a terrible act of violence." That's certainly true as there is another TV series in the works about this bone-chilling case. Back in July, it was announced that Elisabeth Moss signed on to play the axe murderer for a Universal Content Productions limited series in development, titled 'Candy'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sachin Pilot for free COVID vaccination to all

Congress leader and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Thursday once again questioned the determination of the rates of COVID-19 vaccines in the country.During his visit to his assembly constituency Tonk, Pilot told reporters that...

Triage centre set up in Srinagar to assess COVID-19 patients

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday set up two triage centres in Srinagar for effective and judicious use of beds in tertiary care hospitals in view of rising COVID-19 cases.The move comes as the recent surge in the coronavirus...

Apexon strengthens its Digital Experience capability with the acquisition of Adapty

- Expanding its strength in digital commerce and customer experience with Adapty s 200 digital experts CHENNAI, India, May 6, 2021 PRNewswire -- Apexon, a leading digital solutions provider, today announced the acquisition of US-headquarter...

Dept of Pharmaceuticals slow in clearing medical goods imported by Maha: minister

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday claimed that the Union governments Department of Pharmaceuticals was slow in granting clearance to essential medical items imported by the state government.He has asked health officials in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021