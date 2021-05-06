'The Simpsons' tops Rolling Stone's list of 100 best sitcoms of all time

Much-loved American sitcom 'The Simpsons' has acquired the main spot on Rolling Stone magazine's list of the 100 best sitcoms of all time. As indicated by Fox News, the publication lauded the long-running animation for its "subject, style and sheer density of humour" in its first decade on the air alone.

"What began as a slice-of-life animated family comedy -- really, as shorts on 'The Tracey Ullman Show' -- soon expanded into a broad social satire that saw Homer (Dan Castellaneta), Marge (Julie Kavner), Bart (Nancy Cartwright), Lisa (Yeardley Smith), and Maggie (Elizabeth Taylor!) traveling the globe, and occasionally orbiting it, mixing it up with ex-presidents, Hollywood celebrities, and homicidal kids' show sidekicks," the outlet gushed. As reported by Fox News, Rolling Stone called attention to that there is a 'Simpsons'- related meme for "nearly every topic imaginable."

The publication stated, "In its initial days, 'The Simpsons' was censured by conservatives as the show that was going to destroy Western civilisation. Instead, no show will be a better artefact of what that civilisation was like on either side of the millennial divide." As reported by Fox News the now-notable Simpsons family previously showed up as animated shorts between sketches on 'The Tracey Ullman Show.' In 1989, the sketch was formed into its own energized program and has been broadcasting in real-time since.

More than 700 scenes of the show have since circulated highlighting generally a similar cast and a group of amazing guest stars like Woman Crazy, Michelle Pfeiffer, Meryl Streep, Kirk Douglas, Johnny Money and incalculable others. As per Fox News, 'The Simpsons' is America's longest-running sitcom and the country's longest-running animated program (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)