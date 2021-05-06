Left Menu

'The Simpsons' tops Rolling Stone's list of 100 best sitcoms of all time

Much-loved American sitcom 'The Simpsons' has acquired the main spot on Rolling Stone magazine's list of the 100 best sitcoms of all time.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-05-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 17:43 IST
'The Simpsons' tops Rolling Stone's list of 100 best sitcoms of all time
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Much-loved American sitcom 'The Simpsons' has acquired the main spot on Rolling Stone magazine's list of the 100 best sitcoms of all time. As indicated by Fox News, the publication lauded the long-running animation for its "subject, style and sheer density of humour" in its first decade on the air alone.

"What began as a slice-of-life animated family comedy -- really, as shorts on 'The Tracey Ullman Show' -- soon expanded into a broad social satire that saw Homer (Dan Castellaneta), Marge (Julie Kavner), Bart (Nancy Cartwright), Lisa (Yeardley Smith), and Maggie (Elizabeth Taylor!) traveling the globe, and occasionally orbiting it, mixing it up with ex-presidents, Hollywood celebrities, and homicidal kids' show sidekicks," the outlet gushed. As reported by Fox News, Rolling Stone called attention to that there is a 'Simpsons'- related meme for "nearly every topic imaginable."

The publication stated, "In its initial days, 'The Simpsons' was censured by conservatives as the show that was going to destroy Western civilisation. Instead, no show will be a better artefact of what that civilisation was like on either side of the millennial divide." As reported by Fox News the now-notable Simpsons family previously showed up as animated shorts between sketches on 'The Tracey Ullman Show.' In 1989, the sketch was formed into its own energized program and has been broadcasting in real-time since.

More than 700 scenes of the show have since circulated highlighting generally a similar cast and a group of amazing guest stars like Woman Crazy, Michelle Pfeiffer, Meryl Streep, Kirk Douglas, Johnny Money and incalculable others. As per Fox News, 'The Simpsons' is America's longest-running sitcom and the country's longest-running animated program (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nepali singer Prem Dhoj Pradhan dies at 84

Prem Dhoj Pradhan, a prominent Nepali singer who sang over 700 songs during his six decades long music carrier, died here on Thursday following treatment for a chest related ailment. He was 84. Pradhan, who was born in 1938 in Chautara of S...

ANALYSIS-Are U.S. firms ready to do more than voice concerns on trans rights?

Major U.S. firms speak out on conservative trans bills Statement seen reflecting bolder stand on rights issues Some LGBT advocates want tougher corporate response By Matthew LavietesNEW YORK, May 6 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Leading U.S...

On the verge of another German title, Bayern looks to future

Besides planning for a record-extending ninth straight Bundesliga title, Bayern Munich has also spent a lot time planning for the future.Bayern can win yet another title on Saturday even before kickoff against Borussia Mnchengladbach if Bor...

17-yr-old girl hangs self in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

A 17-year-old girl allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her residence in Tuto Mazara village here on Thursday morning, police said.Gursimran Kaur,a student of class 12, was reportedly upset over some issue, said Station House Offi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021