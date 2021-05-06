Left Menu

Blake Lively, Diablo Cody team up for Dark Horse comics adaptation 'Lady Killer'

Hollywood stars Blake Lively and Diablo Cody have teamed up to adapt Lady Killer, a feature adaptation of a comic book from Dark Horse Comics.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-05-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 18:33 IST
Blake Lively and Diablo Cody. Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood stars Blake Lively and Diablo Cody have teamed up to adapt Lady Killer, a feature adaptation of a comic book from Dark Horse Comics. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lively will star and produce while Cody will write the project, which hails from Dark Horse Entertainment, the company behind the mega-popular 'Umbrella Academy' series.

Dark Horse's Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg will produce, as well as Kate Vorhoff. Lively and Vorhoff will produce via their B for Effort shingle. The comic was written by Joelle Jones and Jamie S. Rich, with Jones, who made a splash writing and drawing Catwoman for DC, supplying the art.

Jones took inspiration from 1950s advertisements to craft a story set in that period and that focused on a picture-perfect housewife, who just happens to lead a secret life as a deadly killer for hire. The comic first hit shelves in 2015 and even won an Eisner Award for best-limited series in 2016. The project keeps Lively in action mode, as she last toplined the revenge thriller 'The Rhythm Section'.

Cody won an Oscar for penning the coming-of-age pregnancy movie 'Juno' and counts 'Jennifer's Body' and 'Tuly' on her resume. She was nominated for a Tony Award for best book of a musical for 'Jagged Little Pill', based on the songs by Alanis Morissette. As per The Hollywood Reporter on top of the success of 'Umbrella Academy', which has been renewed for a third season, Dark Horse produced 'Polar', based on its own action comic. It next has 'Mystery Girl', directed by McG and starring Tiffany Haddish. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

