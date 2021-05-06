Actor Sriprada dies due to COVID-19 complications

Actor Sriprada, who acted in Hindi and Bhojpuri movies, has passed away due to COVID-19 complications. She was 54.

The news of her demise was shared by Cine And TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) on its official Twitter handle.

''She died due to COVID-19 complications on Saturday,'' CINTAA General Secretary Amit Behl told PTI.

Sripada started her career in 1978 with ''Purana Purush'' and was known for appearing in popular films such as ''Dharam Sankat'', ''Sholay Aur Toofan'', ''Intaqam Ke Sholay'', ''Umar 55 Ki Dil Bachpan Ka'', ''Aakhir Kaun Thi Woh?'', ''Lootere Pyar Ke'' and ''Hum To Ho Gayi Ni Tohar''.

On the small screen, she featured in television shows such as ''The Zee Horror Show'' and ''Aparjita''.

