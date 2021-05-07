AMC Entertainment misses revenue estimates

AMC Entertainment misses revenue estimatesReuters | Updated: 07-05-2021 01:54 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 01:54 IST
AMC Entertainment Holdings reported a larger-than-expected fall in first-quarter revenue on Thursday, hit by delays in theatrical releases and a growing customer preference for streaming.
Revenue fell to $148.3 million in the quarter ended March 31 from $941.5 million a year earlier. Analysts had expected a figure of $153.43 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
