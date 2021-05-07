People News Roundup: Meghan, Harry ask for COVID vaccine donations to mark son Archie's birthday; Paul McCartney gets own set of Royal Mail stamps and more

Left Menu

The couple, who now live in California after they left Britain and stepped away from their royal duties last year, said they could not think "of a more resonant way to honor our son's birthday" than with a $5 donation.

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Paul McCartney gets own set of Royal Mail stamps

Paul McCartney has numerous hits, awards and even a knighthood to his name. Now the former Beatle can add a personalised set of stamps to his long list of accolades. Britain's Royal Mail said on Thursday it will issue a set of 12 stamps depicting McCartney and his work, saying it was paying tribute to "one of the most iconic and enduring music artists of all time".

UK royal Meghan to publish children's book based on husband Harry and son Archie

Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, is to publish a children's book next month titled "The Bench" about the relationship between a father and son based on her husband Prince Harry and the couple's child Archie, the publisher said on Tuesday. The book is the latest venture by Meghan and Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson, since they stepped down from royal duties and moved to Los Angeles last year with Archie, who celebrates his second birthday later this week.

UK's Meghan, Harry ask for COVID vaccine donations to mark son Archie's birthday

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan marked the second birthday of their son Archie on Thursday by calling for donations to help provide COVID-19 vaccines to the world's most vulnerable. The couple, who now live in California after they left Britain and stepped away from their royal duties last year, said they could not think "of a more resonant way to honor our son's birthday" than with a $5 donation.

Britney Spears calls recent documentaries about her 'hypocritical'

Pop singer Britney Spears spoke out on Tuesday about recent documentaries about her life and career, calling them "hypocritical" because they rehash her personal problems while criticizing the media for reporting them the first time. Walt Disney Co's FX network and The New York Times released "Framing Britney Spears" in February. The documentary examined the singer's meteoric rise to fame as a teenager, the ensuing media scrutiny and her widely publicized breakdown.And this month, the BBC released "The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship" in Britain. It will debut in the United States and Canada starting May 11 via the BBC Select streaming service.

