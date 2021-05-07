Left Menu

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle urge for vaccine donations on son Archie's second birthday

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex urged people to support for COVID-19 vaccine donations to mark their son Archie's second birthday on Thursday (local time).

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-05-2021 09:33 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 09:33 IST
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle urge for vaccine donations on son Archie's second birthday
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle with their son Archie (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex urged people to support for COVID-19 vaccine donations to mark their son Archie's second birthday on Thursday (local time). Harry and Meghan who are currently living in the USA after stepping off from their royal duties last year, are celebrating their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor birthday in a noble way.

As the battle to stop the ravaging effects of COVID-19 in the world still continues unabated, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped forward, urging fans to donate for COVID-19 vaccines so that people in all corners of the world can get equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of their wealth or circumstance. Taking to their Archewell non-profit organization website, the couple announced that they have joined hands with Global Citizen and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, to support vaccine equity.

They wrote, "This year, our world continues to be on the path to recovery from COVID-19. Yet too many families are still struggling with the impact of this pandemic. While some places are on the verge of healing, in so many parts of the world, communities continue to suffer. " Emphasizing the fact that 80 per cent of the nearly one billion COVID-19 vaccine shots that have been given were administered in wealthier countries, they further added, "While we may feel that normalcy is around the corner, we remind ourselves that in much of the world, and especially in developing countries, vaccine distribution has effectively yet to start."

"We will not be able to truly recover until everyone, everywhere, has equal access to the vaccine. And with that intention, we are inviting you to contribute whatever you can--if you have the means to do so--to bring vaccines to families in the world's most vulnerable places," the statement continued. The duo explained even if a person will donate a dollar it will count, as they have been able to secure matching support from a number of organizations.

"We cannot think of a more resonant way to honour our son's birthday. If we all show up, with compassion for those we both know and don't know, we can have a profound impact. Even a small contribution can have a ripple effect," the letter concluded. Amidst the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been 154,815,600 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 3,236,104 deaths, in the world according to a WHO report. As of 4 May 2021, a total of 1,170,942,729 vaccine doses have been administered. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Black teenager on trial for murder in topical drama "Monster" and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket prototype achieves first safe landing; Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport and more

Science News Roundup: Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders; US Space Command tracks Chinese rocket for uncontrolled re-entry from orbit and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China stocks firm on upbeat trade data, services survey

China stocks rose on Friday after the countrys export growth unexpectedly accelerated in April, and a private survey showed robust service sector activity. The CSI300 index rose 0.2 to 5,070.81 points at the end of the morning session, whil...

UN agencies delivered nearly 10,000 oxygen concentrators, 10 million medical masks to India

Several United Nations agencies have delivered nearly 10,000 oxygen concentrators and about 10 million medical masks to India to support national and local governments to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the spokesman for the UN c...

US STOCKS-Futures flat after jobless claims data; drugmakers extend fall

U.S. stocks were set for a subdued open on Thursday after data showed weekly jobless claims fell more than expected, while vaccine makers came under pressure after President Joe Bidens plan to back intellectual property waivers on COVID-19 ...

US STOCKS-Nasdaq, S&P 500 slip as COVID-19 vaccine makers fall

The Nasdaq and the SP 500 slipped on Thursday as vaccine makers fell after President Joe Biden announced plans to back intellectual property waivers on COVID-19 shots, but losses were capped by an upbeat jobless claims report.Shares in Pfiz...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021