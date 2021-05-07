Prince Harry, Meghan Markle urge for vaccine donations on son Archie's second birthday

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex urged people to support for COVID-19 vaccine donations to mark their son Archie's second birthday on Thursday (local time). Harry and Meghan who are currently living in the USA after stepping off from their royal duties last year, are celebrating their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor birthday in a noble way.

As the battle to stop the ravaging effects of COVID-19 in the world still continues unabated, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped forward, urging fans to donate for COVID-19 vaccines so that people in all corners of the world can get equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of their wealth or circumstance. Taking to their Archewell non-profit organization website, the couple announced that they have joined hands with Global Citizen and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, to support vaccine equity.

They wrote, "This year, our world continues to be on the path to recovery from COVID-19. Yet too many families are still struggling with the impact of this pandemic. While some places are on the verge of healing, in so many parts of the world, communities continue to suffer. " Emphasizing the fact that 80 per cent of the nearly one billion COVID-19 vaccine shots that have been given were administered in wealthier countries, they further added, "While we may feel that normalcy is around the corner, we remind ourselves that in much of the world, and especially in developing countries, vaccine distribution has effectively yet to start."

"We will not be able to truly recover until everyone, everywhere, has equal access to the vaccine. And with that intention, we are inviting you to contribute whatever you can--if you have the means to do so--to bring vaccines to families in the world's most vulnerable places," the statement continued. The duo explained even if a person will donate a dollar it will count, as they have been able to secure matching support from a number of organizations.

"We cannot think of a more resonant way to honour our son's birthday. If we all show up, with compassion for those we both know and don't know, we can have a profound impact. Even a small contribution can have a ripple effect," the letter concluded. Amidst the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been 154,815,600 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 3,236,104 deaths, in the world according to a WHO report. As of 4 May 2021, a total of 1,170,942,729 vaccine doses have been administered. (ANI)

