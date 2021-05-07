Jim Broadbent, Jack Davenport roped in for UK remake of 'Call My Agent!' series

Popular English actors Jim Broadbent and Jack Davenport have joined the ensemble cast for the UK remake of hit French show ''Call My Agent!''.

Being written and directed by John Morton, the show also features actors Hiftu Quasem, Harry Trevaldwyn, Lydia Leonard, Maggie Steed and Prasanna Puwanarajah, reported Deadline.

The original workplace comedy, which was titled ''Dix Pour Cent'' in French, was created by Fanny Herrero and showrun by Cedric Klapisch. The show became a massive hit after it started streaming on Netflix.

The adaptation will retain the essence of the French series, that focused on the employees of a Parisian talent agency, who after the sudden death of their founder, try their best to keep their star clients happy and the business afloat. The remake, however, will incorporate Morton’s British sensibility and introduce some new storylines.

The British version, which is expected to start filming in Central London in coming days, is backed by Bron Studios and Headline Pictures.

