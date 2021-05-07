Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Broadway to light up again in September when shows are set to return

Live Broadway shows will return to the stage starting Sept. 14 after an 18-month hiatus to fight the coronavirus pandemic, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday.

Tickets will go on sale beginning on Thursday and theaters will be allowed to fill 100% of capacity, Cuomo said. Broadway theaters are among New York's biggest tourist attractions.

Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space

British band Coldplay chose an out of this world way to mark the release of their latest single "Higher Power" on Friday - by beaming up into space. The rock group, known for hit songs "Paradise" and "Viva la Vida", linked up with the International Space Station (ISS) to speak with French ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet about life in space.

Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics

The membership of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group that hands out the annual Golden Globe awards for television and film, on Thursday approved widespread changes designed to diversify its ranks and address ethics complaints. Steps include hiring a chief diversity officer, emphasizing recruitment of Black journalists, and widening the pool of potential applicants for the group of foreign entertainment journalists.

A Minute with: Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish on 'Here Today'

Billy Crystal returns to the director's chair after 20 years for "Here Today", in which he also plays a well-known comedy writer who unexpectedly becomes friends with a street jazz singer. Tiffany Haddish portrays performer Emma who wins a lunch with the veteran writer Charlie Burnz, despite not knowing who he is. Despite some initial setbacks, a friendship develops and she soon takes on an important role as Burnz deals with the onset of dementia.

Venezuela's Maduro receives samurai sword gift from actor Steven Seagal

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro received a samurai sword as a gift from actor Steven Seagal, who was visiting the South American country as a representative of Russia, state television images showed on Tuesday evening. Maduro, wearing a white facemask and a traditional Venezuelan black long sleeve shirt known as a liqui liqui, positioned the sword over his shoulder as Seagal nodded and pointed in affirmation, the images broadcast from the Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas showed.

'Tractor Boys' go pop with Ed Sheeran sponsorship

English football club Ipswich Town may have fallen on hard times but they are hoping a new shirt sponsorship deal with singer Ed Sheeran will make them the "A Team" with the ginger-haired crooner's fans. Ipswich, nicknamed 'The Tractor Boys', were FA Cup winners in 1978 and won the UEFA Cup, forerunner of the Europa League, in 1981 but now find themselves in the third-tier League One.

French stunt school's 'badass' women snapped up by film industry

Valeriane Michelini trained as a dancer before opting to tap into the growing demand for stuntwomen and a career of jumping out of helicopters, leaping from buildings and brawling.

Michelini is one of a growing number of women passing through the Campus Univers Cascade (CUC), which bills itself as the world's biggest stunt school, and looking to break into European cinema and Hollywood as a stunt double.

A Minute With: David Oyelowo and 'The Water Man' cast

British-Nigerian actor David Oyelowo makes his feature film directorial debut with "The Water Man", a family drama about a young boy who heads off in search of a legendary figure with magical powers to heal his sick mother. Oyelowo, known for appearing in historical dramas like "Selma" and "A United Kingdom", also acts in the movie, playing the father of the young protagonist Gunner.

Britney Spears calls recent documentaries about her 'hypocritical'

Pop singer Britney Spears spoke out on Tuesday about recent documentaries about her life and career, calling them "hypocritical" because they rehash her personal problems while criticizing the media for reporting them the first time. Walt Disney Co's FX network and The New York Times released "Framing Britney Spears" in February. The documentary examined the singer's meteoric rise to fame as a teenager, the ensuing media scrutiny and her widely publicized breakdown.And this month, the BBC released "The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship" in Britain. It will debut in the United States and Canada starting May 11 via the BBC Select streaming service.

