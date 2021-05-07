Left Menu

Aditya Chopra to provide financial aid to cine workers amid COVID-19 crisis

The pandemic has pushed the backbone of our industry, the daily workers, to a breaking point and YRF wants to support as many workers and their families who are in need due to the loss of livelihood.

Filmmaker Aditya Chopra on Friday launched 'Yash Chopra Saathi' initiative to provide financial support to the daily wage earners of the film industry, who are affected due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has about 2.5 lakh registered workers.

Under the initiative, the Yash Chopra Foundation will provide Rs 5,000 to the women and senior citizens working in the film industry as well as distribute ration kits to workers for a family of four for an entire month through their NGO partners Youth Feed India. Those in need can apply to avail the support through an online application process, a press release issued by the production house said.

Akshaye Widhani, senior vice president, Yash Raj Films said the foundation is committed to provide support to the Hindi film industry and its workers, who have been an integral part of their 50 year journey. ''The pandemic has pushed the backbone of our industry, the daily workers, to a breaking point and YRF wants to support as many workers and their families who are in need due to the loss of livelihood. ''Yash Chopra Saathi Initiative is aiming to provide support to the pandemic hit workers of our industry who we urgently need to focus on,'' Widhani said in a statement.

Last week, Yash Raj Films had also requested Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to help the production house in vaccinating 30,000 cine workers.

