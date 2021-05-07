Left Menu

Lilly Singh's late-night show to end on NBC

Television network NBC has decided to end Indo-Canadian YouTube star Lilly Singhs late-night program after the shows second season. The show titled A Little Late With Lilly Singh, debuted on the network in September 2019.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-05-2021 11:26 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 11:26 IST
Lilly Singh's late-night show to end on NBC

Television network NBC has decided to end Indo-Canadian YouTube star Lilly Singh's late-night program after the show's second season. The show titled ''A Little Late With Lilly Singh'', debuted on the network in September 2019. It made Singh the only woman hosting a late-night show on the broadcast networks.

According to Deadline, the final episode of ''A Little Late With Lilly Singh'' will air on June 3.

The internet star has now signed a first-look deal with Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group, to develop unscripted projects. Apart from this she will be focusing on creating projects under her banner Unicorn Island Productions.

“I’m going to focus on the slate of projects my company Unicorn Island Productions is developing, and we’re saying goodbye to 'A Little Late with Lilly Singh'. I have a desire to make longer form content telling underrepresented stories, which is difficult to execute on a nightly show,'' Singh said in a statement.

“And to the Late with Lilly crew, I’m so proud of the progress we made in diversifying late night. We’ve given 21 people their late night debut this season. That’s pretty incredible and it’s been a true honour,'' she added. Singh is also attached to star in a Netflix comedy series that she is developing with Kenya Barris.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

British Airways-owner IAG cautious on Q2 capacity

British Airways-owner IAG forecast only a minimal pick-up in capacity to 25 for the April to June quarter, remaining cautious despite hopes that European travel will start to recover from late May onwards.The rise to 25 of 2019s capacity co...

SC asks Centre to keep supplying 700 MT LMO to Delhi till further orders

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to keep supplying 700 MT of liquid medical oxygen LMO to Delhi for treating COVID-19 patients on a daily basis till further orders.A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud took note of the submi...

Tata Motors to hike passenger vehicle prices from May 8

Tata Motors on Friday said it will increase prices of its passenger vehicles by an average of 1.8 per cent depending upon the model and variant from May 8, in order to partially offset the rise in input costs.The auto major noted that it wo...

Over 10 lakh COVID vaccine doses to be received by states, UTs in 3 days: Centre

The central government has promised to provide more than 10 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses to the states and union territories within the next three days. In an official release, the ministry of health stated that they would be providing a tot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021