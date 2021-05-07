Left Menu

Ali Wong to appear in Amazon's 'Paper Girls' series adaptation

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-05-2021 12:06 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 12:06 IST
''Always Be My Maybe'' star Ali Wong is the latest addition to the cast of ''Paper Girls'' series adaptation.

The show, which hails from Amazon Studios and Legendary Television in association with Plan B, is based on the graphic novel series by writer Brian K Vaughan and artist Cliff Chiang.

According to Variety, the show also features actors Sofia Rosinsky, Camryn Jones, Riley Lai Nelet and Fina Strazza.

''Paper Girls'' centres on four young girls who, while out delivering papers on the morning after Halloween in 1988, become unwittingly caught in a conflict between warring factions of time-travellers, sending them on an adventure through time that will save the world. Wong will play Adult Erin, the woman twelve-year-old Erin Tieng (Nelet) grows up to become. Stephany Folsom and Christopher C Rogers are the co-showrunners. They will also serve as executive producers alongside Vaughan, Chiang, Plan B, Christopher Cantwell.

