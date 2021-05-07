Left Menu

Padma Shri music composer Vanraj Bhatia passes away, Smriti Irani condoles demise

Padma Shri awardee music composer Vanraj Bhatia passed away on Friday at the age of 93. The veteran musician was reportedly battling poor health and financial constraints.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 13:05 IST
Vanraj Bhatia. Image Credit: ANI

Padma Shri awardee music composer Vanraj Bhatia passed away on Friday at the age of 93. The veteran musician was reportedly battling poor health and financial constraints. As per reports, his health further deteriorated for the last couple of months while he remained with only a little activity at his home, where he ultimately passed away.

The legendary composer had won the National Film Award for Best Music for Govind Nihalani's 'Tamas' in 1988 and the Padma Shri in 2012. He carved his niche with his distinct notes in the seventies and the eighties in the art cinema circuit. Union Textiles Minister and former actor Smriti Irani tweeted about Vanraj Bhatia's demise writing, "Shocked to learn about the passing away of Vanraj Bhatia. Wagle ki Duniya, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, he leaves behind countless memories in his scores. My condolences to his loved ones & fans. Om Shanti."

Born on May 31, 1927, in Mumbai, Bhatia studied western classical music at the Royal Academy of Music in London and the Paris Conservatory. He returned to India in 1959 and started working as a Reader in Western musicology at the University of Delhi. He was also one of the pioneers of spiritual music with albums such as Bhagavad Gita and Anant. He had more than 7000 advertising jingles to his credit. In 1972, Bhatia composed the background music for his first Shyam Benegal film, 'Ankur'.

His television show compositions included 'Khandan', 'Tamas', 'Wagle Ki Duniya', 'Naqab', 'Lifeline', and 'Banegi Apni Baat', but his most iconic compositions for television was for 'Bharat Ek Khoj'. (ANI)

