Left Menu

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohi start fundraiser #InThisTogether, donate Rs 2 crore

Actor-producer Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli on Friday announced a fundraiser campaign to raise money for COVID-19 relief in India.In a video posted on their respective social media handles, Sharma and Kohli said they have partnered with fundraising platform Ketto for the initiative InThisTogether.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-05-2021 13:24 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 13:24 IST
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohi start fundraiser #InThisTogether, donate Rs 2 crore

Actor-producer Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli on Friday announced a fundraiser campaign to raise money for COVID-19 relief in India.

In a video posted on their respective social media handles, Sharma and Kohli said they have partnered with fundraising platform Ketto for the initiative #InThisTogether. ''Things have been very tough for India as we fight the pandemic and it really pains us to see our country suffer like this,'' Anushka said.

Kohli said he is grateful to all the people, who are fighting day and night against the pandemic, and that their dedication is appreciated.

''Anushka and I have started a fundraiser on Ketto, with the funds going towards ACT Grants,'' he added.

The couple has made a donation of Rs two crore for the seven-day-long fundraising campaign, which has a goal of raising Rs seven crore.

Urging fans to donate, Anushka said, ''Every little bit makes a difference... We will overcome this together.'' India's total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,14,91,598 with a record 4,14,188 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Aluminium futures up on spot demand

Aluminium prices rose 0.6 per cent to Rs 201 per kg in the futures trade on Friday as speculators built up fresh positions amid a positive trend in the spot market.On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium contracts for the May delivery ga...

Kerala: COVID-19 call centre operations resume as cases spike

Thiruvananthapuram, May 7 PTI As Kerala continued to witness a spike in COVID-19 cases in the second wave, the Health Department has recommenced its call centre to redress the doubts and concerns of people and help them by passing on inform...

RBI's Rs 50K cr liquidity facility can augment hospital bed capacity by 20%: Crisil

Reserve Banks Rs 50,000-crore liquidity window can help augment the bed capacity at hospitals by up to 20 per cent as credit will be available at cheaper costs, credit ratings agency Crisil said on Friday.The window to banks under priority-...

Ghana to start second vaccine doses with re-deployed Congo COVAX shots

Ghana received 350,000 doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine on Friday, which will enable it start offering second doses of the shot after it nearly ran out, the health ministry said. The West African country was the first to receive...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021