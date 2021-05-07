Left Menu

Veteran composer Vanraj Bhatia of ‘Ankur’ and ‘Junoon’ fame dead 

Vanraj Bhatia, who composed music for parallel cinema classics such as Bhumika, Junoon, 36 Chowringhee Lane and Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, died at his home on Friday, according to a friend.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-05-2021 13:27 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 13:27 IST
Veteran composer Vanraj Bhatia of ‘Ankur’ and ‘Junoon’ fame dead 

Vanraj Bhatia, who composed music for parallel cinema classics such as “Bhumika”, ''Junoon'', ''36 Chowringhee Lane'' and ''Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro'', died at his home on Friday, according to a friend. He was 94.

''I was in regular touch with him. His caretaker informed me around 9 am that he has passed away. He had dementia, arthritis. He was bedridden for over a month,'' music historian and friend Pavan Jha told PTI.

Bhatia lived alone at his apartment in Rungta Housing Colony on Napean Sea Road.

A legend in the music world, Bhatia leaves behind an impressive legacy through his compositions in films as varied as “Ajooba” and “Ankur”, and also television.

''He provided the soundtrack of our childhoods in the 80s and 90s and with him, we have lost a legend,'' lyricist-writer Varun Grover told PTI. ''Vanraj Bhatia was the man behind some of the most beautiful soundtracks of Indian parallel cinema. His wide range (Marathi folk in 'Bhumika' to Hindustani classical in 'Sardari Begum' to cool experimental in 'Bharat Ek Khoj') made him one of the most exciting composers of that era,'' he said.

Born into a Kutchi business family in Mumbai, Bhatia started training in music from a young age. He became interested in Western classical music in his teenage years and started taking piano lessons.

After his post-graduation from Elphinstone College, University of Bombay, in 1949, Bhatia studied at the Royal Academy of Music, London, where he graduated with a gold medal in 1954. He also trained in Paris.

Bhatia started his professional journey by composing music for advertisements. He made his cinema debut with director Shyam Benegal's first film ''Ankur'' in 1974. It was the beginning of one of the most fruitful collaborations in Hindi cinema music, including “Bhumika”, “Manthan” and “Mandi”. Bhatia went on to become the go-to composer for directors in the new wave of Indian cinema music of the 70s and 80s.

Bhatia won the National Film Award for best music direction for Govind Nihalani's critically-acclaimed ''Tamas'' and also composed for Kundan Shah's ''Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro'', Aparna Sen's ''36 Chowringhee Lane'', Saeed Akhtar Mirza's ''Mohan Joshi Haazir Ho!'', Kumar Shahani's ''Tarang'' and Vidhu Vinod Chopra's ''Khamosh'' Besides, the music director composed the background score of mainstream Hindi films such as ''Ajooba'', ''Damini'' and ''Pardes'' and several TV shows, including ''Khandaan'', ''Wagle Ki Duniya'', ''Banegi Apni Baat'', ''Bharat Ek Khoj'' and ''Tamas''.

He was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2012.

His last work was an opera titled ''Agni Varsha'' which was performed in New York.

The tributes came in quick and fast. ''Shocked to learn about the passing away of Vanraj Bhatia. Wagle ki Duniya , Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, he leaves behind countless memories in his scores. My condolences to his loved ones & fans,'' Union minister Smriti Z Irani said on Twitter.

Actor-director Farhan Akhtar paid homage to Bhatia's ''brilliant'' musical works.

''RIP #VanrajBhatia .. apart from the many other brilliant musical works he created, I vividly remember the theme of ‘Tamas’ that started with a shriek so filled with anguish, it could send a chill up anyone’s spine and break anyone’s heart,'' he tweeted.

Lyricist and censor board chief Prasoon Joshi said working with Bhatia was always a learning experience.

''Will always remember #VanrajBhatia as a very inspiring musician who constantly explored with his melodies and compositions. Recordings with him will replete with new learning. You will live on through your music,'' he wrote.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta posted, ''RIP Maestro'' and also shared a video of Bhatia's old interview.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Aluminium futures up on spot demand

Aluminium prices rose 0.6 per cent to Rs 201 per kg in the futures trade on Friday as speculators built up fresh positions amid a positive trend in the spot market.On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium contracts for the May delivery ga...

Kerala: COVID-19 call centre operations resume as cases spike

Thiruvananthapuram, May 7 PTI As Kerala continued to witness a spike in COVID-19 cases in the second wave, the Health Department has recommenced its call centre to redress the doubts and concerns of people and help them by passing on inform...

RBI's Rs 50K cr liquidity facility can augment hospital bed capacity by 20%: Crisil

Reserve Banks Rs 50,000-crore liquidity window can help augment the bed capacity at hospitals by up to 20 per cent as credit will be available at cheaper costs, credit ratings agency Crisil said on Friday.The window to banks under priority-...

Ghana to start second vaccine doses with re-deployed Congo COVAX shots

Ghana received 350,000 doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine on Friday, which will enable it start offering second doses of the shot after it nearly ran out, the health ministry said. The West African country was the first to receive...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021