Camila Cabello's 'Cinderella' to premiere on Amazon Prime Video

Sony Pictures' ''Cinderella'', starring pop star Camila Cabello as the titular princess, will dodge theatrical release and go for a digital premiere on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video later this year.

According to Deadline, Sony was planning a July release for the movie in cinema halls, but due to the less footfall in theatres amid the coronavirus pandemic the studio opted to license the film to Amazon Prime. Kay Cannon, best known for creating ''Pitch Perfect'' franchise, has written and directed the ''Cinderella'' retelling.

The musical fairytale centres on an orphan who longs to meet her prince charming. Billy Porter is portraying Cinderella's fairy godparent and Idina Menzel is playing her evil stepmother. The cast also features Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Robert, Pierce Brosnan as King Rowan and Minnie Driver as Queen Beatrice.

The film marks Cabello's acting debut. She has also crooned original songs for the movie along with Menzel.

