Left Menu

'Stranger Things' season 4 trailer focuses on Eleven, hints at Dr Martin Brenner's return

Almost 15 months after 'Stranger Things' debuted the first Season 4 teaser, the hugely popular Netflix series now has released a new glimpse from the upcoming season whose production was disrupted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-05-2021 14:34 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 14:34 IST
'Stranger Things' season 4 trailer focuses on Eleven, hints at Dr Martin Brenner's return
Still from 'Stranger Things' season 4 teaser. Image Credit: ANI

Almost 15 months after 'Stranger Things' debuted the first Season 4 teaser, the hugely popular Netflix series now has released a new glimpse from the upcoming season whose production was disrupted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. According to Deadline, the second trailer teased the rumoured return of Dr. Martin Brenner, played by Matthew Modine. The video appears to be set at the Hawkins National Laboratory run by Brenner where he raised, trained, and performed experiments on children with psychokinetic abilities, including Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), who called him Papa.

At the end of the new teaser, as the camera stops in front of a door with the number 11 on it, Dr. Brenner (whose face is never seen) is heard asking, "Are you listening, Eleven?," as she opens her eyes. It is not clear whether this is a flashback, a dream, if Eleven has been captured and imprisoned again or she is using her telekinetic abilities to find Dr. Brenner in the present time. While Dr. Brenner originally appeared to be killed by the Demogorgon in Season 1, it was hinted in Seasons 2 and 3 that he is alive, which also was confirmed by the series' producers.

The first Season 4 trailer, released on February 14, 2020, teased the return of another 'Stranger Things' character that had been feared dead, David Harbour's Hopper. "We're excited to officially confirm that production on Stranger Things 4 is now underway -- and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper," series creators The Duffer Brothers wrote in a note to fans that accompanied the release of that first teaser.

A month later, filming was suspended due to the escalating coronavirus pandemic. It resumed in late September. No premiere date for the new season, which is still in production, has been set yet. Created by Matt and Ross Duffer, 'Stranger Things' is produced by Monkey Massacre Productions and 21 Laps Entertainment. The twin brothers serve as writers, directors, executive producers, and showrunners on the series alongside executive producer/director Shawn Levy and executive producer Dan Cohen of 21 Laps and executive producer Iain Paterson. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Aluminium futures up on spot demand

Aluminium prices rose 0.6 per cent to Rs 201 per kg in the futures trade on Friday as speculators built up fresh positions amid a positive trend in the spot market.On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium contracts for the May delivery ga...

Kerala: COVID-19 call centre operations resume as cases spike

Thiruvananthapuram, May 7 PTI As Kerala continued to witness a spike in COVID-19 cases in the second wave, the Health Department has recommenced its call centre to redress the doubts and concerns of people and help them by passing on inform...

RBI's Rs 50K cr liquidity facility can augment hospital bed capacity by 20%: Crisil

Reserve Banks Rs 50,000-crore liquidity window can help augment the bed capacity at hospitals by up to 20 per cent as credit will be available at cheaper costs, credit ratings agency Crisil said on Friday.The window to banks under priority-...

Ghana to start second vaccine doses with re-deployed Congo COVAX shots

Ghana received 350,000 doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine on Friday, which will enable it start offering second doses of the shot after it nearly ran out, the health ministry said. The West African country was the first to receive...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021