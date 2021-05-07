Left Menu

Shilpa Shetty's husband, children test positive for COVID-19

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty on Friday announced that six of her family members, including husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan-Raj and daughter Samisha, have tested positive for coronavirus.In a statement posted on her official Instagram page, the 45-year-old actor said her parents-in-law and her mother have also contracted the virus.The last 10 days have been difficult for us as a family.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-05-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 14:38 IST
Shilpa Shetty's husband, children test positive for COVID-19

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty on Friday announced that six of her family members, including husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan-Raj and daughter Samisha, have tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement posted on her official Instagram page, the 45-year-old actor said her parents-in-law and her mother have also contracted the virus.

''The last 10 days have been difficult for us as a family. My parents-in-law tested positive for Covid-19, followed by Samisha, Viaan-Raj, my Mom, and lastly, Raj. They've all been in isolation in their rooms at home as per the official guidelines and have been following the doctor's advice,'' Shetty said.

Besides her family, two members of the actor's in-house staff also tested positive and they are currently being treated at a medical facility, she added.

Shetty said all the members of her family are ''on the road to recovery'', while she has tested negative for the disease.

''All safety measures have been followed as per protocol, and we're grateful to the BMC and authorities for their prompt help & response.

''Thank you for all your love & support. Please continue to keep all of us in your prayers. Please mask up, sanitise, stay safe; and whether Covid positive or not... Still stay positive, mentally,'' she added.

Shetty and Raj Kundra have been married since 2009. They welcomed their son Viaan Raj in 2012. In February 2020, the couple had revealed that they became parents to daughter Samisha through surrogacy.

On Thursday, Mumbai reported 3,056 new coronavirus cases and 69 deaths, pushing its caseload to 6,68,355 and death toll to 13,616.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Aluminium futures up on spot demand

Aluminium prices rose 0.6 per cent to Rs 201 per kg in the futures trade on Friday as speculators built up fresh positions amid a positive trend in the spot market.On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium contracts for the May delivery ga...

Kerala: COVID-19 call centre operations resume as cases spike

Thiruvananthapuram, May 7 PTI As Kerala continued to witness a spike in COVID-19 cases in the second wave, the Health Department has recommenced its call centre to redress the doubts and concerns of people and help them by passing on inform...

RBI's Rs 50K cr liquidity facility can augment hospital bed capacity by 20%: Crisil

Reserve Banks Rs 50,000-crore liquidity window can help augment the bed capacity at hospitals by up to 20 per cent as credit will be available at cheaper costs, credit ratings agency Crisil said on Friday.The window to banks under priority-...

Ghana to start second vaccine doses with re-deployed Congo COVAX shots

Ghana received 350,000 doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine on Friday, which will enable it start offering second doses of the shot after it nearly ran out, the health ministry said. The West African country was the first to receive...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021