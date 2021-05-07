Left Menu

Billy Crudup to play lead in comedy-drama series 'Hello Tomorrow!'

The 10-episode show features Crudup as Jack, a salesman of great talent and ambition, whose unshakeable faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his coworkers, revitalizes his desperate customers, but threatens to leave him dangerously lost in the very dream that sustains him.Amit Bhalla and Lucas Jansen have penned the series, while Jonathan Entwistle is on board to direct.Crudup, Entwistle, Bhalla and Jansen will serve as executive producers.

“The Morning Show” star Billy Crudup has been tapped to to play the central character in Apple's upcoming comedy-drama series ''Hello Tomorrow!''.

According to Variety, the series is set in a retro-future world and centres on a group of travelling salesmen hawking lunar timeshares. The 10-episode show features Crudup as Jack, a salesman of great talent and ambition, whose unshakeable faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his coworkers, revitalizes his desperate customers, but threatens to leave him dangerously lost in the very dream that sustains him.

Amit Bhalla and Lucas Jansen have penned the series, while Jonathan Entwistle is on board to direct.

Crudup, Entwistle, Bhalla and Jansen will serve as executive producers. MRC Television will produce the series.

