Left Menu

Owen Wilson to star in action film 'Secret Headquarters'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-05-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 15:11 IST
Owen Wilson to star in action film 'Secret Headquarters'

Hollywood star Owen Wilson is set to headline family action movie ''Secret Headquarters'' for Paramount.

''Project Power'' duo Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman will direct the movie from a script they wrote with Josh Koenigsberg, based on a story by Christopher Yost.

The film is being touted as a ''high-concept family action movie'', according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The story is about a kid who discovers the secret headquarters of the world’s most powerful superhero hidden beneath his home and must defend it with his group of friends when villains attack. The details of Wilson's character have not been disclosed.

''Secret Headquarters'' will be produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman with Orlee-Rose Strauss serving as executive producer.

Wilson is best known for starring in films such as ''Wedding Crashers'', ''Shanghai Noon'', ''Midnight In Paris'' and ''Wonder''.

He is currently awaiting the release of Marvel Studios series ''Loki'', co-starring Tom Hiddleston and Gugu Mbatha-Raw. The show will start streaming on Disney Plus from June 9.

The actor will also feature opposite Jennifer Lopez in romantic comedy ''Marry Me'' and is part of an ensemble cast for Wes Anderson's ''The French Dispatch''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN says armed attacks in Burkina Faso displace over 17,500 in past 10 days

More than 17,500 people in Burkina Faso have been forcefully displaced from their homes in the past 10 days due to a series of attacks by unidentified armed groups that have killed 45 people, the UN Refugee Agency UNHCR said on Friday. Atta...

Temples to remain shut during lockdown in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, May 7 PTI Major temples in Kerala including the famed Lord Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala will not be opened for devotees during the time of nine-day lockdown in the state, being imposed by the government from Saturday mor...

Delhi Police recover over 100 oxygen concentrators from two restaurants

The Delhi Police conducted raids at two restaurants in the national capital and recovered over 100 oxygen concentrators, used for treatment of COVID patients, officials said on Friday. According to the police, 96 oxygen concentrators were r...

Maharashtra, UP, Delhi and Chhattisgarh among states, UTs showing continued plateauing or decrease in daily COVID-19 cases: Govt.

Maharashtra, UP, Delhi and Chhattisgarh among states, UTs showing continued plateauing or decrease in daily COVID-19 cases Govt....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021