Owen Wilson to star in action film 'Secret Headquarters'

Hollywood star Owen Wilson is set to headline family action movie ''Secret Headquarters'' for Paramount.

''Project Power'' duo Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman will direct the movie from a script they wrote with Josh Koenigsberg, based on a story by Christopher Yost.

The film is being touted as a ''high-concept family action movie'', according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The story is about a kid who discovers the secret headquarters of the world’s most powerful superhero hidden beneath his home and must defend it with his group of friends when villains attack. The details of Wilson's character have not been disclosed.

''Secret Headquarters'' will be produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman with Orlee-Rose Strauss serving as executive producer.

Wilson is best known for starring in films such as ''Wedding Crashers'', ''Shanghai Noon'', ''Midnight In Paris'' and ''Wonder''.

He is currently awaiting the release of Marvel Studios series ''Loki'', co-starring Tom Hiddleston and Gugu Mbatha-Raw. The show will start streaming on Disney Plus from June 9.

The actor will also feature opposite Jennifer Lopez in romantic comedy ''Marry Me'' and is part of an ensemble cast for Wes Anderson's ''The French Dispatch''.

