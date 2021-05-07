Colton Ryan to feature opposite Elle Fanning in Hulu series 'Girl From Plainville'

Actor Colton Ryan is set to star opposite Elle Fanning in streaming platform Hulu's drama series "The Girl From Plainville''.

According to Variety, the show is inspired by the true story of Michelle Carter's controversial "texting-suicide" case. It is based on the Esquire article of the same name by Jesse Barron.

Fanning will essay the role of Carter, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2017 after texting her boyfriend encouragement to commit suicide three years prior.

The limited series will look at Carter's relationship with Conrad "Coco" Roy III (Ryan) and the events that led to his death and later her conviction.

Liz Hannah and Patrick Macmanus are attached as co-writers, co-showrunners and executive producers on the series.

Fanning will also serve as executive producer along with Echo Lake's Brittany Kahan Ward.

UCP is the studio behind the project.

