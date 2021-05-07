Left Menu

Colton Ryan to feature opposite Elle Fanning in Hulu series 'Girl From Plainville'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-05-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 15:26 IST
Colton Ryan to feature opposite Elle Fanning in Hulu series 'Girl From Plainville'

Actor Colton Ryan is set to star opposite Elle Fanning in streaming platform Hulu's drama series "The Girl From Plainville''.

According to Variety, the show is inspired by the true story of Michelle Carter's controversial "texting-suicide" case. It is based on the Esquire article of the same name by Jesse Barron.

Fanning will essay the role of Carter, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2017 after texting her boyfriend encouragement to commit suicide three years prior.

The limited series will look at Carter's relationship with Conrad "Coco" Roy III (Ryan) and the events that led to his death and later her conviction.

Liz Hannah and Patrick Macmanus are attached as co-writers, co-showrunners and executive producers on the series.

Fanning will also serve as executive producer along with Echo Lake's Brittany Kahan Ward.

UCP is the studio behind the project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN says armed attacks in Burkina Faso displace over 17,500 in past 10 days

More than 17,500 people in Burkina Faso have been forcefully displaced from their homes in the past 10 days due to a series of attacks by unidentified armed groups that have killed 45 people, the UN Refugee Agency UNHCR said on Friday. Atta...

Temples to remain shut during lockdown in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, May 7 PTI Major temples in Kerala including the famed Lord Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala will not be opened for devotees during the time of nine-day lockdown in the state, being imposed by the government from Saturday mor...

Delhi Police recover over 100 oxygen concentrators from two restaurants

The Delhi Police conducted raids at two restaurants in the national capital and recovered over 100 oxygen concentrators, used for treatment of COVID patients, officials said on Friday. According to the police, 96 oxygen concentrators were r...

Maharashtra, UP, Delhi and Chhattisgarh among states, UTs showing continued plateauing or decrease in daily COVID-19 cases: Govt.

Maharashtra, UP, Delhi and Chhattisgarh among states, UTs showing continued plateauing or decrease in daily COVID-19 cases Govt....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021