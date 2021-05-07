Maha: Major fire breaks out at ND studio, none hurt

A major fire broke out at N D film studio, owned by leading art director Nitin Desai, near Khalapur in Raigad district of Maharashtra on Friday, police said.

The blaze erupted around 12.15 pm and no casualty has been reported so far, they said.

The fire broke out at the set of 'Jodhaa Akbar', a 2008 movie starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, an official said.

Plywood, PoP and other things were gutted in the fire, he said.

''Several fire-fighting vehicles from MIDC, Karjat, Khopoli and neighboring areas were rushed to the spot and efforts to douse the flames were on,'' he said.

The exact reason behind the fire is being ascertained, he said.

The fire brigade and police personnel are at the spot.

