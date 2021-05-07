Left Menu

 Veteran composer Vanraj Bhatia of ‘Ankur’ and LIril’s ‘La Lalala’ fame dead 

Vanraj Bhatia, who composed music for parallel cinema classics such as Bhumika, 36 Chowringhee Lane and Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro and gave lilt to jingles remembered decades later, died at his home on Friday, according to a friend.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-05-2021 15:46 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 15:46 IST
 Veteran composer Vanraj Bhatia of ‘Ankur’ and LIril’s ‘La Lalala’ fame dead 

Vanraj Bhatia, who composed music for parallel cinema classics such as “Bhumika”, ''36 Chowringhee Lane'' and ''Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro'' and gave lilt to jingles remembered decades later, died at his home on Friday, according to a friend. He was 94.

''I was in regular touch with him. His caretaker informed me around 9 am that he has passed away. He had dementia and arthritis. He was bedridden for over a month,'' music historian and friend Pavan Jha told PTI.

Bhatia lived with his caretaker at his apartment in Rungta Housing Colony on Napean Sea Road.

A legend in the music world, Bhatia leaves behind a prodigious legacy of compositions in films as varied as “Ajooba and “Ankur”, television serials as well as about 6,000 jingles, including the famous “La Lalala” track for Liril soap that still strikes a chord and the ad for Dulux paint. The composer's mastery is visible in the opening credits of the popular Doordarshan serial ''Bharat Ek Khoj'', which begins with a shloka from the Vedas. ''He provided the soundtrack of our childhoods in the 80s and 90s. With him, we have lost a legend,'' lyricist-writer Varun Grover told PTI. ''Vanraj Bhatia was the man behind some of the most beautiful soundtracks of Indian parallel cinema. His wide range (Marathi folk in 'Bhumika' to Hindustani classical in 'Sardari Begum' to cool experimental in 'Bharat Ek Khoj') made him one of the most exciting composers of that era,'' he said. His last years were spent as a recluse, said industry insiders. There were also reports of financial difficulties that led to help from several people, they said. Born into a Kutchi business family in Mumbai, Bhatia started training in music from a young age. He became interested in Western classical music in his teenage years and started taking piano lessons.

After his post-graduation from Elphinstone College, University of Bombay, in 1949, Bhatia studied at the Royal Academy of Music, London, where he graduated with a gold medal in 1954. He also trained in Paris.

Bhatia started his professional journey by composing music for advertisements. He made his cinema debut with director Shyam Benegal's first film ''Ankur'' in 1974. It was the beginning of one of the most fruitful collaborations in Hindi cinema music, including “Bhumika”, “Manthan” and “Mandi”. Bhatia went on to become the go-to composer for directors in the new wave of Indian cinema music of the 70s and 80s.

Bhatia won the National Film Award for best music direction for Govind Nihalani's critically-acclaimed ''Tamas'' and also composed for Kundan Shah's ''Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro'', Aparna Sen's ''36 Chowringhee Lane'', Saeed Akhtar Mirza's ''Mohan Joshi Haazir Ho!'', Kumar Shahani's ''Tarang'' and Vidhu Vinod Chopra's ''Khamosh'' Besides, the music director composed the background score of mainstream Hindi films such as ''Ajooba'', ''Damini'' and ''Pardes'' and several TV shows, including ''Khandaan'', ''Wagle Ki Duniya'', ''Banegi Apni Baat'', ''Bharat Ek Khoj'' and ''Tamas''.

He was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2012.

His last work was an opera titled ''Agni Varsha'' which was performed in New York.

The tributes came in quick and fast. ''Shocked to learn about the passing away of Vanraj Bhatia. Wagle ki Duniya , Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, he leaves behind countless memories in his scores. My condolences to his loved ones & fans,'' Union minister Smriti Z Irani said on Twitter.

Actor-director Farhan Akhtar paid homage to Bhatia's ''brilliant'' musical works.

''RIP #VanrajBhatia .. apart from the many other brilliant musical works he created, I vividly remember the theme of ‘Tamas’ that started with a shriek so filled with anguish, it could send a chill up anyone’s spine and break anyone’s heart,'' he tweeted.

Lyricist and censor board chief Prasoon Joshi said working with Bhatia was always a learning experience.

''Will always remember #VanrajBhatia as a very inspiring musician who constantly explored with his melodies and compositions. Recordings with him will replete with new learning. You will live on through your music,'' he wrote.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta posted, ''RIP Maestro'' and also shared a video of an old interview of Bhatia's.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Plea in HC alleges hoarding of oxygen by politicians; court asks AAP MLA Imran Hussain to reply

A plea alleging hoarding of oxygen by political leaders came up for hearing before the Delhi High Court which on Friday sought AAP MLA Imran Hussains reply on the claim of distributing oxygen to the public for COVID-19 patients.A bench of J...

UN says armed attacks in Burkina Faso displace over 17,500 in past 10 days

More than 17,500 people in Burkina Faso have been forcefully displaced from their homes in the past 10 days due to a series of attacks by unidentified armed groups that have killed 45 people, the UN Refugee Agency UNHCR said on Friday. Atta...

Temples to remain shut during lockdown in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, May 7 PTI Major temples in Kerala including the famed Lord Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala will not be opened for devotees during the time of nine-day lockdown in the state, being imposed by the government from Saturday mor...

Delhi Police recover over 100 oxygen concentrators from two restaurants

The Delhi Police conducted raids at two restaurants in the national capital and recovered over 100 oxygen concentrators, used for treatment of COVID patients, officials said on Friday. According to the police, 96 oxygen concentrators were r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021