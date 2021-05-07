Left Menu

Ellen DeGeneres moves into Courteney Cox's home

American TV personality and comedian Ellen DeGeneres recently revealed that she has been staying at 'Friends' alum Courteney Cox's home in California.

Ellen DeGeneres and Courteney Cox. Image Credit: ANI

American TV personality and comedian Ellen DeGeneres recently revealed that she has been staying at 'Friends' alum Courteney Cox's home in California. According to Fox News, during the Thursday episode of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', the 'Finding Dory' star explained that she's currently in-between homes and needed somewhere to crash for a while.

Cox was introduced as DeGeneres' "landlord" for her virtual appearance on the show but insisted that she wasn't a landlord, but a roommate. Later in their conversation, the comedian explained that she's "not having marital struggles" with her wife Portia de Rossi. She said, "I'm not living with Courteney Cox because I'm kicked out of my house. We sold our house here in Beverly Hills and I needed a place to stay and you were kind enough to say, 'Yes, stay at my house.'"

While Cox, 56, was kind to let DeGeneres stay in her home, she may be regretting a bit now. Cox said that she was "nervous" to have the talk show host stay at her home, considering she hadn't been there in a year, she's currently in London with her boyfriend, Johnny McDaid. (ANI)

