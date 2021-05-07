Amid Phoebe Dynevor romance, Pete Davidson talks about his belief on 'key' to relationships

American comedian-actor Pete Davidson in a recent conversation shared his perspective on how he approaches relationships. The actor is reportedly in a relationship with 'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor. According to People magazine, the 'Saturday Night Live' star said on 'The Breakfast Club' on Thursday, "I am just very, very honest. I think what a lot of people do is they try to put on -- not even their best self -- but like, almost a version of themself that they would like to be. And then eventually, that will unravel, you know?"

"So, I just, off the top, I'm like, 'Hey, I'm nuts. Here are all my issues. Here's what I do. Here are the therapists. This is what happens," the 27-year-old star said. "And that can either be a lot for someone or they could be like, 'Cool, that was really refreshingly honest.' Or, sometimes it can be a little intense and weird and people can't handle that stuff," he added.

As per People magazine, Davidson noted that he doesn't like "playing any of the games." Instead, he prefers to make his interest in his romantic partners very evident from the start. The 'King of Staten Island' star continued, "No, if I'm into you, I'm really into you."

"It just creates this whole anxiety and a lot of stress, and there's enough of that going on. So, I think, like, that part of the relationship, it should be so easy. It should just be like, 'Hey, there's something wrong today.' 'Hey, I'm really happy today.' Communication is really key," said Davidson. As his star power has increased, Davidson's love life has become a topic of interest. In addition to his brief 2018 engagement to pop singer Ariana Grande and his former romance with Kaia Gerber.

Previously, the actor has dated fellow comedian Carly Aquilino, Larry David's daughter Cazzie David, actor Margaret Qualley and Kate Beckinsale. Most recently, Davidson has been seeing the 26-year-old 'Bridgerton' star Dynevor. The pair were first linked in March when he was spotted in Manchester, England, where the actor lives.

People magazine confirmed in mid-April, Davidson was romancing Dynevor. At the time a source said that the duo is "really into each other" and that Davidson has been "telling friends he's serious about her." Since then, the couple were spotted out together for the first time as they walked around the U.K.'s Manchester area late last month. (ANI)

