People News Roundup: McCartney gets own set of Royal Mail stamps and Meghan, Harry ask for COVID vaccine donations to mark son Archie's birthday

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Paul McCartney gets own set of Royal Mail stamps Paul McCartney has numerous hits, awards and even a knighthood to his name.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-05-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 18:26 IST
People News Roundup: McCartney gets own set of Royal Mail stamps and Meghan, Harry ask for COVID vaccine donations to mark son Archie's birthday

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Paul McCartney gets own set of Royal Mail stamps

Paul McCartney has numerous hits, awards and even a knighthood to his name. Now the former Beatle can add a personalised set of stamps to his long list of accolades. Britain's Royal Mail said on Thursday it will issue a set of 12 stamps depicting McCartney and his work, saying it was paying tribute to "one of the most iconic and enduring music artists of all time".

UK's Meghan, Harry ask for COVID vaccine donations to mark son Archie's birthday

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan marked the second birthday of their son Archie on Thursday by calling for donations to help provide COVID-19 vaccines to the world's most vulnerable. The couple, who now live in California after they left Britain and stepped away from their royal duties last year, said they could not think "of a more resonant way to honor our son's birthday" than with a $5 donation.

