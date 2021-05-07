Left Menu

Kendall Jenner says 'sometimes I think I'm dying' as she talks about her anxiety

American reality TV star and supermodel Kendall Jenner recently got candid about her mental health struggles, revealing her anxiety has at times left her feeling like she's "dying."

07-05-2021
American reality TV star and supermodel Kendall Jenner recently got candid about her mental health struggles, revealing her anxiety has at times left her feeling like she's "dying." According to Page Six, the 25-year-old supermodel shared that she started experiencing severe anxiety when she was as young as 8 years old and didn't understand what was happening to her.

Jenner recalled in Vogue's 'Open Minded' series, "I remember being really young - I'd say 8, 9, 10 - and having shortness of breath and going to my mom and telling her that." The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star told Dr Ramani Durvasula that as her career was taking off, her anxiety was worsening.

"I think being overworked and being in the situation that I'm in now is kind of what set it out of control in a way," she said. "I've had times where I feel like I need to be rushed to the hospital because I think my heart's failing, and I can't breathe, and I need someone to help me. Sometimes I think I'm dying," added the supermodel.

As reported by Page Six, despite the 25-year-old star's immense wealth and success, Jenner reminded Durvasula -- and viewers -- that she's "human." "I'm still a human being at the end of the day," Jenner shared. "No matter what someone has or doesn't have, it doesn't mean that they don't have real-life feelings and emotions."

Per Page Six, Jenner also shared that COVID-19 restrictions being lifted is also becoming a source of anxiety for her. "If I go to a dinner or if I see a few more of my friends than I'm used to seeing throughout this last year, that gives me anxiety," she said. (ANI)

