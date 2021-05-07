Left Menu

Kartik Aaryan lauds people for being supportive amid COVID crisis

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan on Friday shared a post lauding people for being supportive and showing empathy towards each other during the COVID-19 crisis.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 19:03 IST
Kartik Aaryan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan on Friday shared a post lauding people for being supportive and showing empathy towards each other during the COVID-19 crisis. The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture of him saying that the tough times of the COVID-19 pandemic have reinstated his faith in humanity. In the photo, he can be seen bowing his head at the Golden Temple in Amritsar during his visit.

Captioning his post, he wrote, "These tough times reinstate my faith in humanity. It is truly heartwarming to see how everyone is doing their bit in one way or the other or using social media to show more compassion and empathy towards one another and serving each other with kindness. Praying for everyone and hoping for a better tomorrow." Kartik had tested positive for COVID-19 in March. Sharing the news, he had said: "Positive ho gaya. Dua karo (I am positive. Pray for me)." He had also shared a picture of a large 'plus' sign.

In early April, after recovering from it, he had posted on Instagram, "Negative 14 din ka vanvaas khatam (14 days of exile are over). Back to work." Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik has some exciting projects in his kitty including comic supernatural thriller 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', and the much-anticipated crime-thriller 'Dhamaka'. (ANI)

