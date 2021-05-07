Left Menu

COVID-19 relief work: Salman Khan to provide financial aid to 25,000 cine workers

We have sent them the list of the workers, Tiwari said.The FWICE president lamented the callous behaviour of the state and central governments, saying that there has been no help from them for the daily wage earners.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-05-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 19:21 IST
COVID-19 relief work: Salman Khan to provide financial aid to 25,000 cine workers

Superstar Salman Khan has come forward and pledged to offer monetary help to 25,000 daily wage earners of the film industry, the Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE) said on Friday.

According to B N Tiwari, FWICE of President, the 55-year-old actor will be paying Rs 1,500 to every worker on monthly basis.

“We got a confirmation from Salman Khan last night that he will help 25,000 workers with Rs 1,500 each monthly. We will soon finalise and send the list of the workers to those who are in dire need,'' Tiwari told PTI.

In order to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the Maharashtra government has suspended shoot of all films and shows in the state.

Following this, makers of several film and TV shoots from Mumbai recently shifted their shooting base to Goa.

However, the Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) on Thursday cancelled all permissions granted for shootings in the state in the wake of the surge of COVID-19 cases.

FWICE has a total of 2.5 lakh workers including junior artists, make-up artistes, stuntmen, spotboys and technicians.

Most recently, Khan's banner Salman Khan Films announced that the revenue earned from the superstar's upcoming film ''Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'' will be utilised to support COVID-19 relief work across the country.

The actor also financially supported daily wage earners in 2020 when the country witnessed nationwide lockdown in the wake of the pandemic.

Last year, Netflix had announced that it will contribute Rs 7.5 crore to Producers Guild of India (PGI) Relief Fund to help daily wage earners.

Tiwari revealed that the two organisations will transfer Rs 3.5 crore from the sum to 7,000 wage workers.

''We are informed that Netflix and Producers Guild of India will help 7,000 cine workers with Rs 5,000 each. A total of Rs 3.5 crore help. We have sent them the list of the workers,'' Tiwari said.

The FWICE president lamented the callous behaviour of the state and central governments, saying that there has been no help from them for the daily wage earners. ''There is no help from the state or central government so far for the workers and this is really disheartening,'' he said. PTI KKP RB RB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli troops kill 2 Palestinian attackers as tensions rise

Israeli troops shot and killed two Palestinians and wounded a third after the men opened fire on a base in the occupied West Bank on Friday, the latest in a series of violent confrontations amid soaring tensions in Jerusalem.Dozens of Pales...

Post-poll violence in Bengal appears well conspired, is against democracy: RSS

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Friday condemned the post-poll violence in West Bengal and said it appears to be well conspired and is against the spirit of democracy.Several incidents of violence were reported in West Bengal after the a...

Oxygen stocks: TN CM M K Stalin flags ''severe crisis'' with PM Modi; urges Centre to provide 20 cryogenic containers and trains to transport oxygen to state.

Oxygen stocks TN CM M K Stalin flags severe crisis with PM Modi urges Centre to provide 20 cryogenic containers and trains to transport oxygen to state....

US envoy in Sudan in a bid to resolve Ethiopia's dam dispute

The U.S. envoy for the Horn of Africa was in Sudan on Friday, the latest stop on his tour of the region aimed at resolving the decade-long dispute over Ethiopias massive dam on the Nile Rivers main tributary.During his two-day visit, Jeffre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021