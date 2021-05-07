Left Menu

Owen Wilson to star in family action movie 'Secret Headquarters'

The fans of American actor Owen Wilson now have a reason to rejoice as they will get to see their favourite actor, in family action-comedy 'Secret Headquarters'

Owen Wilson. Image Credit: ANI

The fans of American actor Owen Wilson now have a reason to rejoice as they will get to see their favourite actor, in family action-comedy 'Secret Headquarters' According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie is being produced under the banner of Paramount and will be produced by Jerry Bruckheimer.

The high-concept project, according to the logline, follows "a kid who discovers the secret headquarters of the world's most powerful superhero hidden beneath his home and must defend it with his group of friends when villains attack." As per The Hollywood Reporter, Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman, who recently helmed the Netflix feature 'Project Power,' will direct from a script they wrote with Josh Koenigsberg, based on a story by Christopher Yost.

The upcoming project will be produced along with Bruckheimer. Wilson will soon be seen in the Marvel series 'Loki' on Disney Plus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

