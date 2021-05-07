Comedian Sunil Pal summoned by police for questioning

Stand-up comedian and actor Sunil Pal has been summoned by police here to record his statement in connection with an FIR for defamation registered against him, an official said on Friday.

A case was registered against Pal under IPC section 500 (defamation) on a complaint filed by a medical professionals' association over Pal's alleged derogatory reference to doctors.

Suburban Andheri police have asked him to remain present at 11 am on Saturday, the official said.

