Left Menu

'SNL' host Elon Musk takes a Saturday off from Tesla's troubles

Musk has touted Dogecoin on his Twitter account, and the cryptocurrency's value has soared ahead of his appearance. "I'm a wild card, no telling what I might do," Musk, wearing a black bandana, joked in a brief promotional video for the show alongside Saturday's musical guest, Miley Cyrus.

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2021 23:58 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 23:58 IST
'SNL' host Elon Musk takes a Saturday off from Tesla's troubles

Elon Musk's turn as host of this week's "Saturday Night Live" television program will be a light-hearted, brand-building break from the pressures of running Tesla Inc and SpaceX - or land the billionaire in another bucket of hot water.

That uncertainty appears to be the point for both Musk and NBCUniversal's venerable comedy sketch show. Musk has been encouraging fans and detractors to anticipate shenanigans, potentially involving the Dogecoin cryptocurrency. Musk has touted Dogecoin on his Twitter account, and the cryptocurrency's value has soared ahead of his appearance.

"I'm a wild card, no telling what I might do," Musk, wearing a black bandana, joked in a brief promotional video for the show alongside Saturday's musical guest, Miley Cyrus. "Same here," Cyrus said. "Rules? No thanks."

Musk has been in New York this week preparing for the appearance. A photo posted to the "Saturday Night Live" Twitter account on Wednesday showed him hunched over papers, wearing a "Nuke Mars" T-shirt. Musk has mused about using nuclear weapons to reshape the Red Planet for human habitation. Some "SNL" cast members have expressed displeasure at the show's decision to give its platform to one of the world's richest people. Musk's appearance has drawn comparisons to the show's controversial decision in 2015 to invite Donald Trump to host as he was preparing for his presidential run.

Although it is rare for a business executive to host "SNL," South Africa-born Musk, 49, is no stranger to pop culture or comedy. He has appeared on "The Simpsons," "Rick and Morty," and "South Park," and dates a pop star, Canadian singer Grimes. Musk's persona helped inspire Robert Downey Jr's portrayal of superhero Iron Man in a series of Marvel films.

His humor also shows in the names of Tesla car models S, 3, X and Y ("sexy"). He once built and sold flamethrowers to promote his tunnel venture, the Boring Company. In 2018, Musk smoked marijuana on a live web show, and later offered $420 a share - a drug reference - to take Tesla private. While Musk has been getting ready for the cameras, Tesla has been in a rough patch.

Longtime major shareholder Baillie Gifford disclosed it had sold 41% of its Tesla shares. Police in California are investigating a fatal accident in which a Tesla crashed into an overturned truck. Documents prepared by California regulators said Tesla executives do not believe Tesla can deliver the "Full Self Driving" autonomous vehicle technology this year, contradicting Musk's statements. (Reporting By Joe White, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Google announces new Works With Chromebook docking stations

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

One out of three Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while five European Union countries distanced themselves from the idea of waiving patent rights on vaccines, saying the focus should be on production. DEATHS AND INFECT...

EU calls on U.S. and others to exports their vaccines

The European Commission called on Friday on the United States and other major COVID-19 vaccine producers to export what they make as the European Union does, rather than talk about waiving intellectual property rights to the shots.Commissio...

U.S. Senate China bill would create 'chief manufacturing' post in research boost

U.S. Senate committee leaders have drafted a compromise 110 billion measure for basic and advanced technology research and science over five years and the creation of a White House chief manufacturing officer in the face of rising competiti...

Key EU countries rebuff Biden on sharing COVID vaccine patents

European countries distanced themselves on Friday from a proposal backed by U.S. President Joe Biden to waive patent rights on coronavirus vaccines, arguing that key to ending the COVID-19 pandemic was making and sharing vaccines more quick...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021