Left Menu

California man accused of selling fake vaccination cards - (A)

The owner of a Northern California bar was arrested on suspicion of selling fake COVID-19 vaccination cards to several undercover state agents for 20 each.After receiving a tip, undercover agents with the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control went to Old Corner Saloon in the city of Clements several times in April and bought fake laminated vaccination cards, officials said.

PTI | Clearwater | Updated: 08-05-2021 01:11 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 01:11 IST
California man accused of selling fake vaccination cards - (A)

The owner of a Northern California bar was arrested on suspicion of selling fake COVID-19 vaccination cards to several undercover state agents for $20 each.

After receiving a tip, undercover agents with the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control went to Old Corner Saloon in the city of Clements several times in April and bought fake laminated vaccination cards, officials said. They returned to the small-town bar this week and saw others buy the phony cards and arrested the bar's owner, supervising agent Luke Blehm told Sacramento news station KTXL-TV.

It wasn't immediately known if the bar owner, Todd Anderson, has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. No one answered the phone at the bar Friday. “He was in possession of a number of other unfilled-out COVID-19 vaccination cards, a laminating machine, laminate and several other cards that were finished. And it appears that they were waiting to be given to people,” Blehm said.

Blehm said it appears it's the first such arrest in California.

“That we know of, this is the only case that's ever been done — even nationwide possibly,” he told the station. Anderson was charged with three felonies, including identity theft, forging government documents and carrying an unregistered firearm. He also was charged with falsifying medical records, a misdemeanor. State officials also are investigating an employee of Anderson's who may be connected to the cards.

Vaccination cards are being used as a pass for people to attend large gatherings. The European Union is considering allowing tourists who can prove they have been vaccinated. In California, officials have allowed venue operators to offer easier access to those with proof of vaccination. That includes preferential access to large events like concerts and sporting events and allowing venues to create vaccinated-only sections where social distancing requirements are not as strict.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Google announces new Works With Chromebook docking stations

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

One out of three Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while five European Union countries distanced themselves from the idea of waiving patent rights on vaccines, saying the focus should be on production. DEATHS AND INFECT...

EU calls on U.S. and others to exports their vaccines

The European Commission called on Friday on the United States and other major COVID-19 vaccine producers to export what they make as the European Union does, rather than talk about waiving intellectual property rights to the shots.Commissio...

U.S. Senate China bill would create 'chief manufacturing' post in research boost

U.S. Senate committee leaders have drafted a compromise 110 billion measure for basic and advanced technology research and science over five years and the creation of a White House chief manufacturing officer in the face of rising competiti...

Key EU countries rebuff Biden on sharing COVID vaccine patents

European countries distanced themselves on Friday from a proposal backed by U.S. President Joe Biden to waive patent rights on coronavirus vaccines, arguing that key to ending the COVID-19 pandemic was making and sharing vaccines more quick...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021